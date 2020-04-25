It is always a good time to buy a high-end from last year, since these terminals have specifications that make them very good devices, but they have a much lower price than this year’s due to the passage of time. And they give the high-end experience you might have been looking for.

And today, we are going to show you how you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S10 + with Snapdragon 855 for less than 500 euros. Yes, you heard correctly, the version with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, that Samsung only sells in some international markets such as the United States, and that it is very worthwhile.

This is the Samsung Galaxy S10 + with Snapdragon 855

We reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S10 + last year, and it was certainly one of the best devices we saw last year, and it was Samsung’s gamble. for the top range of the first half of the year. And if the taste in the mouth was good with an Exynos, with a Qualcomm processor it is the same or better.

Samsung Galaxy S10, technical sheet

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S10 +

Dimensions: 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm. 175 grams of weight

Screen 6.4 inches Dynamic AMOLED HDR + with Gorilla Glass 6. Type Infinity O

Resolution: 3,040 x 1,440 pixels (QHD +) 522 PPI. 19: 9

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor

RAM8 / 12 GB GB

Operating system Android 9 Pie under One UI

Storage 128/512 GB / 1 TB UFS 2.1 expandable by microSD up to 512 GB

CamerasRear16 MP Ultra Wide f / 2.2 FF + 12 MP Dual Pixel f / 1.5-2.4 with OIS and AF + 12 MP Tele f / 2.4 with OIS and AF

Frontal 10 MP f / 1.9 Dual Pixel AF UHD Selfie + 8 MP f / 2.2 with Live Focus and Dual Pixel AF UHD Selfie

Battery 4.100 mAh with fast charge, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging (Wireless PowerShare)

Others Ultrasonic fingerprint reader, 2D face unlock, USB 3.1 Type C, AR Emojis, Super Slow Mo, camera with scene optimizer, AKG headphones, AKG speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP68 protection

Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 (202.11ax), LTE up to Cat 20 up to 2 Gbps

ColorsVersion with 8 GB of RAM: White (Prism White), green (Prism Green) and black (Prism Black).

Version with 12 GB of RAM “Ultimate Performance”:Luxurios Ceramic Black and Luxurious Ceramic White

And is that, we are facing a terminal with a 6.4-inch screen at QHD + resolution It offers very good results when it comes to watching any type of multimedia content and playing, making it the ideal option if you are one of those people who likes to spend a lot of time a day on their mobile phones.

As for power, this Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and its 8 GB of RAM They are a guarantee of performance, and the best thing that it has the Qualcomm processor is that it makes it compatible with the Google Camera, so you will be able to install this in the terminal and get the most out of the sensors it has the device, which are 3.

The design of this Galaxy S10 + for less than 500 euros It is one of the best we have ever seen by the Korean company, with its usual curves on the screen and a hole in the front to house its double front camera, which suits you very well, and which makes us feel be all screen that we like a lot. And now, you can get it for less than 500 euros, an unrepeatable opportunity.

