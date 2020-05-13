The new LITTLE F2 Pro it’s here. After a long wait of almost two years, Xiaomi has finally launched the renovation of what was once one of the most popular and best-valued smartphones on the market, thanks to its combination of cutting-edge specifications with a reduced price. It is a reissue of the Redmi K30 Pro, which arrives prepared to conquer the global market by becoming the affordable high-end that everyone expected.

And soon after his presentation, it is not only possible to buy the new Xiaomi terminal, but it is even possible get it lowered, thanks to a launch discount offered by GearBest.

The POCO F2 Pro, discounted just a few hours after being introduced

As we have seen during his presentation, the POCO F2 Pro comes to a price of 549 euros In its most affordable version, with 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of internal UFS 3.0 storage. However, the first 500 people who decide to book it through the Xiaomi store will be able to buy it at a price of 499 euros.

Still, it is possible get the POCO F2 Pro even cheaper.

Thanks to the GearBest launch promotion, the POCO F2 Pro can be ours at a price of $ 499, or 466 euros, a discount of 33 euros compared to the original price of the device in Spain, so that it becomes an even more attractive phone if possible. Shipping from China is totally free, and it is possible to get it in three of its different colors: white, gray and blue.

Remember that, despite its contained price, the POCO F2 Pro is a high-end with all the law: it equips a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution without margins, notch or crop on the screen and with a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits, and a quad rear camera led by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor. In addition, it comes with Android 10 inside, under slightly modified software by the company, which introduces changes such as its own launcher, available to download on any other Android on the market. The Xiaomi POCO F2 Pro full specification table is available below:

LITTLE F2 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm

218 grams

6.67-inch AMOLED display

Up to 1200 nits maximum brightness / 800 nits typical brightness

100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

HDR10 +

180 Hz sampling rate



Resolution Full HD + (2400 × 1080 pixels)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Adreno 650 GPU

LiquidCool Technology 2.0

RAM6 GB LPDDR4x / 8 GB LPPDDR5

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB UFFS 3.0 / 256 GB UFS 3.1

CamerasRear 64 MP 1 / 1.7 ″ Sony IMX686, 0.8μm, f / 1.69, 7P lens, OIS + 5 MP (50mm) “telemacro” + 2 MP depth sensor + 13 MP 123 ° ultra-wide-angle. 8K video recording Frontal 20 MP pop-up with video at 120 FPS

Battery 4.700 mAh with 30 W fast charge

Others On-Screen Optical Fingerprint Reader, NFC, IP53 Protection, Infrared Emitter, Wi-Fi 6, Z-Axis Vibration Motor, 3.5mm Headphone Port, USB

Type C, 360º ambient light sensor

