Redmi presented just a few hours ago its most anticipated smartphone, the Redmi K30 Pro. It comes with a design without notch or hole, the Snapdragon 865, 4 rear cameras and a powerful 33W fast charge. It has all the ballots to be one of the most popular of the year and you can already buy it.

With this offer you can take the new Redmi flagship in its special version Zoom Edition, with discount. All you have to do is add GTRE4 coupon, you will get a reduction of 24 euros in its version of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

All about Redmi’s new beast

This Redmi K30 Pro arrives with a beautiful glass design and a spectacular front in which everything is a screen. The panel of the new Chinese device reaches 6.67 inch, beside AMOLED technology, Full HD + resolution and one 90 Hz refresh rate. There will be nothing that bothers you, the front camera is hidden thanks to its pop-up mechanism.

Under its chassis, the most powerful processor Qualcomm has manufactured so far, the new Snapdragon 865. In the case of the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition it is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and versions of 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. It will be more than enough for you to demand the maximum, It is one of the most powerful terminals of the moment.

Redmi K30 Pro

specs

Dimensions163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm

218 grams

6.67-inch AMOLED display

HDR10

Up to 1200 nits maximum brightness / 800 nits typical brightness

100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut

Corning Gorilla Glass 5



Resolution Full HD + (2400 × 1080 pixels)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

RAM6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1

CamerasRear 64 MP 1 / 1.7 ″ Sony IMX686, 0.8μm, f / 1.69, 7P lens, OIS + 8 MP (50mm) telephoto + 2 MP macro + 1 3MP 123 ° ultra-wide-angle. 8K video recording Frontal 20 MP pop-up with video at 120 FPS

Battery 4.700 mAh with 33W fast charge

OthersOptical fingerprint reader on screen, IP53 protection, infrared emitter

The only differences from the standard Redmi K30 Pro model come when you look at its cameras. We find a 64 megapixel main sensor, a 50mm 8-megapixel telephoto lens, a macro sensor and a wide angle 13 megapixel. Its pop-up camera incorporates a 20 megapixel sensor.

The Redmi flagship incorporates a battery of 4,700 mAh and a powerful 33W fast charge. It also has a infrared emitter, something quite complicated to see today. Can’t find the remote? No matter, you can change channels with this Redmi K30 Pro Zoom.

You can now buy a smartphone from which we will talk a lot in the next months. At Redmi they are experts in offering cutting-edge specifications at a reasonable price, and this K30 Pro is a new example. You have the possibility of taking you a spectacular design and a really powerful set for less than 600 euros.

