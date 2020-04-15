Yesterday two of the most anticipated smartphones of the year were presented, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. The Chinese firm will try to compete with the best devices during this 2020, it has raised the level with the characteristics of its new flagships, also the price.

You can read our analyzesboth the OnePlus 8 like the OnePlus 8 Pro, to know them in detail. If anyone convinces you, you are in luck, You can now buy the best OnePlus for 709 and 909 euros on Amazon.

So are the new OnePlus

The devices of the Chinese firm arrive with 6.55 and 6.78 inch Fluid AMOLED panels. In the case of the OnePlus 8 we find Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz, while the “Pro” model reaches 120 Hz with Quad HD + resolution. OnePlus has said goodbye to both notch and pop-up cameras, its new terminals have a hole in the screen.

Under its chassis, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G, which comes with versions of 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM. They are two of the most powerful terminals today, they can easily move the most demanding games and applications. You will also have the possibility to choose between 128 GB and 256 GB of storage.

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro

Specifications OnePlus 8OnePlus 8 Pro

Dimensions160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm | 180 g. 165.3 x 74.35 x 8.5 mm | 199 g.

Display 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED FullHD + with 90Hz refresh rate Fluid 6.78-inch AMOLED Quad HD + with 120Hz refresh rate

Pixel Density 402513

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

RAM8 / 12GB8 / 12GB

Operating systemOxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear triple: Sony IMX586 48 MP (0.8 µm) f / 1.75 with OIS + EIS + 2 megapixel (1.75 µm) Macro f / 2.4 + “Ultra Wide” 16 MP f / 2.2 (116º) / Dual LED Flash , PDAF + CAF

Frontal: 16 MP (1 µm) f / 2.0 with fixed focus and EIS.Rear: Sony IMX689 48 MP (0.8 µm) f / 1.78 with OIS + EIS + 8-megapixel (1 µm) f / 2.44 telephoto + “Ultra Wide” 48 MP f / 2.2 (116º) + color filter camera 5 MP f / 2.4 + Dual LED Flash + Multi Autofocus (PDAF + LAF + CAF)

Frontal: 16 MP (1 µm) f / 2.0 with fixed focus and EIS.

Battery 4.300 mAh with fast charge Warp Charge 30T (30W) 4.510 mAh with fast charge Warp Charge 30T (30W) and wireless charge (30W)

Starting price 709 euros 909 euros

Both the OnePlus 8 and its “Pro” version have Warp Charge 30T, a fast charging technology with 30W of power. The superior model also enjoys wireless charging, also with 30W of power. In both cases we find 48 megapixel main cameras, although the configurations are different. If you are looking for the highest level in photography, the OnePlus 8 Pro is your device.

We pointed it out in the analysis of both terminals, the experience they provide with OxygenOS, its customization layer, is one of the best we can enjoy right now. They are the fastest smartphones we’ve tested and although they have risen in price, they have also increased the level.

Follow Andro4all