Xiaomi presented a few weeks ago its new flagships, the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Although we have not talked so much about it, there is also a “lite” version that has many possibilities of being the most interesting. Why not get hold of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite?

You can now buy the most modest of the new Xiaomi Mi 10, which also enjoys 5G connectivity, with 20 euros discount. We review all its specifications and characteristics.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 with the best value for money

Made of glass, it comes with a design that you can find in various gradient colors. The smallest of the Xiaomi Mi 10 incorporates a 6.57-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD + resolution. It is only 0.1 inches smaller than its siblings, although in this case it cannot boast of the 90 Hz refresh rate. It does hide an optical fingerprint reader under the glass.

Inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a processor designed for gaming that promises to be 20% more powerful than the normal version. You can find it in 6 GB and 8 GB versions of LPDDR4x RAM, also 64 GB and 128 GB of storage. Thanks to these settings you will have no problem squeezing the most powerful games on your smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Specifications

Dimensions74.7 x 163.1 x 8.0 mm | 193 grams

6.57-inch AMOLED display



Resolution Full HD + (392 dpi)

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 765G

RAM6 / 8GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 10 based on Android 10

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

CamerasRear: Quad with 48MP Sensor + Wide Angle 8MP + Macro 5MP + Portrait 2MP

Frontal: 16 MP

Battery 4.160 mAh with 20W fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, NFC, headphone jack

Starting price349 euros

The Chinese firm has added 4 cameras on the back of this Mi 10 Lite: a 48 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixel, a macro 5-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel sensor for the bokeh effect. In the small notch of its front, a 16 megapixel camera.

Inside it also houses a 4,160 mAh battery, with 20W fast charge. We do not forget, we are talking about a device compatible with 5G technology, but it also incorporates simpler features that we like to see, such as NFC and a headphone jack.

There are very few smartphones that offer such a complete chip for such a price. Taking into account the 799 euros from which the Xiaomi Mi 10 starts, this Lite version may be the smart choice. In addition, you have the opportunity to buy it with 20 euros discount.

