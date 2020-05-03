Those of us who like technology, we love having all kinds of devices and gadgets. What if smartphones, tablets, wireless headphones and even smart watches.

The problem with these latest accessories is their design. Although it is true that over the years brands have created more beautiful smartwatches, it is also true that as a general rule ordinary watches are much more elegant to wear on the wrist.

Although there are exceptions such as the Huawei Watch GT 2, there are many users who prefer to wear their analogue watch of a lifetime instead of a smart watch. But, What if we could combine the best of a smart watch with the best of an analog watch?

The Xiaomi Mijia combines the classic with the modern for very little price

The Xiaomi Mijia is a device that combines everything modern in a smartwatch with the elegance of the classic analogue watch. At first glance we see that it has a classic timepiece look with its hands but beyond that, it also has some extra functions that makes it “smart”.

As for its design, little more can we say beyond that it is really attractive, since this is a crystal dial quartz watch. It is also waterproof and can be submerged up to 30 meters.

But the grace of this device is that through the bluetooth 4.0 connection we can synchronize our smartphone with this watch, so in addition to giving the time it also has Pedometer, distance tracked, calories burned, alarm and other functions. As we can see it has fewer uses than a smart watch and we could almost say that it is more similar to the Mi Band bracelet, but obviously with a much more beautiful and elegant appearance.

It is a perfect accessory for all those who look for the most avant-garde but at the same time do not want to leave out good taste. The best thing of all is its price and if you thought that this watch would have a fairly high price, you couldn’t be more wrong.

The Xiaomi Mijia has an approximate price of between 35 and 45 euros, according to the moment and also according to the model we choose. Be that as it may, it is a truly incredible price, not only because it is much cheaper than any other smartwatch on the market, but also because it is still quite inexpensive for an analog watch.

