Buy the iPhone 12 with a saving of 179 euros and free shipping is now possible on eBay | Technology

The iPhone 12 is one of those hard-to-find mobiles at an affordable price. The latest Apple star, in its standard version, is rarely available for less than 780 euros.

Apple owes the iPhone 12 a “historic” sales rise, according to them. It is one of the most desired phones, but also one of the most exclusive for its price. Presented in September last year, this terminal is still one of the most premium, but now it is on sale.

If you’ve been after him for a long time iPhone 12You now have an opportunity like no other. Buy it for the lowest price known to it, an offer published by eBay without a discount code or any trick, just a saving of more than 170 euros.

For 779.9 euros you can buy this new Apple smartphone with all its features on eBay. No shipping costs and with the possibility of requesting a refund within the next 14 days if you change your mind.

The shipment is made from Spain so the waiting time will not be very high and the product guarantee is the best. 79% of the stock has already been sold, so if you are interested, do not think about it too much so as not to run out of your iPhone 12.

With 128GB of storage, you can see the performance results of this beast of mobile technology in the in-depth analysis we conducted a few months ago at Computer Hoy. There you can see all their strengths and weaknesses and buy them with other models.

The iPhone 12 it is a smartphone with a 6.1-inch Retina XDR display and with Ceramic Shield, a compound that makes it more resistant to falls. It also integrates the new A14 Bionic processor, one of the most advanced processors of the moment.

It also boasts of using two 12 megapixel sensors with a wide angle and an ultra wide angle lens that allows you to capture much more scene than normal cameras. It is the first time that an iPhone can record video in 4K HDR and with Dolby Vision, a technology that captures 60 times more colors than standard 8-bit recording.

If you were looking for a mobile to show off with the latest specifications on the market, the iPhone 12 is one of the best valued right now and you will hardly find it at a better price with these purchase conditions offered by eBay.

