Buying the essentials when shopping is vital for the pantry to last as long as necessary and thus save on meals and other household expenses. Read: Bank of America: Mexico will lose more than a million jobs in 2020

Spending too much, or on what you don’t need, can hurt you later, for example, if you buy candy or sweets, in the next few days you may need it to complete your pantry such as eggs, sausage, oil, among other things.

Next we will tell you what the basic basket consists of as well as one or another trick that you can use in the kitchen so that your food reaches and you can have food for longer than you planned.

The Mexican basic basket consists of:

Tortillas or, failing that, corn flour to prepare tortillas, which can be more convenient to do than buy and this could save you a few pesos taking into account that a kilo of corn flour costs 18 pesos and you can be preparing tortillas as many times as want or need.

Egg. Currently the egg bag costs approximately 70 pesos. In the stores on the “corner” an egg can be sold for between 2.50 and 3.00 pesos, so spending only that you are going to eat can be better than buying the entire portfolio, and the rest can be used for other needs.

Dairy products. This includes milk and cheese. Sometimes we buy a gallon of milk and we don’t finish it and it ends up spoiling. So it is better to buy a liter of milk and so we only finish it in what we will do in two days. And so it won’t expire very quickly. In cheeses it is the same, if we buy a large piece of cheese and do not use it frequently, this sooner or later it will spoil, so it is better to buy it little by little and thus avoid expiration or mushrooms.

Meats. In meat, it is another food with which we have to be very careful when buying it, since it must always be frozen so that it does not spoil. Or buy it only when we go to cook it.

Cereals, sugar and soups. These can be bought and stored without spoiling quickly, however you have to be careful where we store it because if we store it in a humid place it can get fungus and expire.

Also, remember that to save when you buy you must compare the prices of each of the shops you visit so that your money reaches more.

You can also perform some tricks with foods that can be used in different foods such as potatoes, tomatoes, chicken, among others.

If you have doubts about how much each item costs and it does not have the price at the time of buying it in the supermarket, you can check the cost in the different price checker machines found in commercial establishments.

Likewise, you should also be careful with the promotions and check the fine print of each one of them, since there are promotions that do not apply to certain products even though they appear to be the same.

If the prices are not respected in the Supermarket, you can count on the consumer’s telephone number from the Federal Consumer Protection Agency through this page: Consumer line.

.