Thanks to a discount code, you can get the POCO F2 on Aliexpress for less than 400 euros.

Today is the day that many had been waiting for weeks: the Xiaomi POCO F2 Pro can now be purchased for less than 400 euros. The latest installment of the Xiaomi sub-brand was presented in early May, and since then it is one of the mobiles of the moment, thanks to the combination of extremely cutting-edge specifications and a ridiculous price.

A price that, by the way, today is even more absurd. And it is that for a limited time, it is possible to get hold of the POCO F2 Pro 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage At a price of only 375 euros, a discount of more than 100 euros with respect to its original price.

The POCO F2 Pro drops from 400 euros

Although the original price of the device is 549 euros –499 euros for those lucky people who were among the top 100 buyers–, thanks to the AliExpress « get15 » coupon, it is possible to get the POCO F2 Pro with a 15% discount, which once applied to its sale price of 408 euros, leaves us a final price of 375 euros. It is available in its four different colors: white, gray, purple and blue.

Thus, for less than 400 euros it is possible to get a high-end with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screenprocessor Snapdragon 865, four rear cameras with a 64-megapixel main sensor and « telemacro », and a 4,700 mAh battery with 30W fast charge, at a price of less than 400 euros, something very difficult to see in the middle of 2020, when the high-end « affordable ”It is less affordable than ever because of Qualcomm and 5G.

LITTLE F2 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm

218 grams

6.67-inch AMOLED display

Up to 1200 nits maximum brightness / 800 nits typical brightness

100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

HDR10 +

180 Hz sampling rate

Resolution Full HD + (2400 × 1080 pixels)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Adreno 650 GPU

LiquidCool Technology 2.0

RAM6 GB LPDDR4x / 8 GB LPPDDR5

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB UFFS 3.0 / 256 GB UFS 3.1

CamerasRear 64 MP 1 / 1.7 ″ Sony IMX686, 0.8μm, f / 1.69, 7P lens, OIS + 5 MP (50mm) “telemacro” + 2 MP depth sensor + 13 MP 123 ° ultra-wide-angle. 8K video recording Frontal 20 MP pop-up with video at 120 FPS

Battery 4.700 mAh with 30 W fast charge

Others On-Screen Optical Fingerprint Reader, NFC, IP53 Protection, Infrared Emitter, Wi-Fi 6, Z-Axis Vibration Motor, 3.5mm Headphone Port, USB

Type C, 360º ambient light sensor

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

