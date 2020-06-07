With half 2020 already elapsed and despite the fact that there are still large devices to reach the market such as the iPhone 12 or the Galaxy Note20, we can get an idea of ​​what are the best devices this year. While in the end it all depends on personal taste, we cannot deny that the new Samsung devices are the best we have seen so far.

And it is not for less, since the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra not only come with incredible features, but also with an incredible screen and exquisite design. And to protect this spectacular screen and keep its design intact, What better way to buy our wonderful – and expensive Galaxy – the best screen protector?

The best screen protectors for the Galaxy S20 are here

Despite the fact that many users prefer not to carry cases on their devices because this way you can see the magnificent designs of today – and all this despite the risk of being broken by the damn glass-, the truth is that there are few excuses for not putting a screen protector on a smartphone, especially when it costs around 1,000 euros.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 and derivatives have a fairly large screen of up to 6.9 inches in the case of the S20 Ultra, a device that by the way you can consult our complete analysis in the following link and that it breaks can be something terrible, not only because our mobile phone becomes unusable but also due to the high cost of repair.

Therefore and so that your brand new Galaxy device is always spotless –at least its screen–, We leave you a few screen protectors available on Amazon. You already know that Amazon has one of the best after-sales services today and if you become Prime users, you can enjoy other advantages such as free shipping or Amazon Prime Video, its platform for movies and series streaming.

If you are still undecided, check out our other buying guides to get it right with your new device.

