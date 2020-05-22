During the last weeks, a few realme smartphones have passed through our analysis table. From its input range, the realme C3, to exponents of the mid-range, such as realme 5i, realme 6 and realme 6 pro. One of the most interesting and powerful, the realme X50 ProIt happened a few months ago, and you can buy it at an attractive discount.

Thanks to this AliExpress offer you can buy the realme X50 Pro with a discount of 119 euros on its official price. We are talking about the version of 6 GB RAAM memory and 128 GB of storage, which you can choose in red or green. If you want to know more about the Chinese device, we tell you all its characteristics.

Everything you need to know about the realme X50 Pro

The realme terminal has a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution. The Chinese firm could not leave its device without a 90 Hz refresh rate. This gives it a pleasant fluidity, if you have never tried a screen of this type, you must do it to understand it.

Under its chassis, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, the most powerful processor introduced by the manufacturer this year. It is the same brain that other terminals like the OnePlus 8 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. The model of the offer is the 6 GB of RAM, but this realme X50 Pro also has 8 GB and 12 GB models.

realme X50 Pro 5G

Specifications

Dimensions 158.96 x 74.2.7 x 9.36 mm

207 grams of weight

6.44-inch Super AMOLED display

Gorilla Glass 5

90 Hz refresh rate



Resolution Full HD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

RAM6 / 8 / 12GB LPDDR5

Operating system: Real UI based on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 64 MP f / 1.8 main + 8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle + 12 MP f / 2.5 telephoto lens with 5X hybrid zoom + 2 MP portrait lens. 20x hybrid zoom

Frontal: 32 MP + 8 MP

4,200 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type C, NFC, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS dual frequency, vibration motor Tactile Linear Motor

Starting price From 599 euros

On the back of the Chinese device, 4 vertically aligned cameras: a 64 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixel, a telephoto lens with 12 megapixels and a 2 megapixel sensor for the portrait mode. In the double hole of its front, 32 and 8 megapixel sensors.

The realme X50 Pro enjoys a battery that reaches the 4,200 mAh, but the most interesting thing is in its powerful 65W fast charge. As we pointed out in your analysis, 40 minutes is enough to fully charge your battery. The Chinese device also comes with USB Type-C and NFC.

This is an offer available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

