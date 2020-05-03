Although the autonomy of mobile phones has increased considerably from here to years ago, many times it is not enough depending on the use that is given to the device. Furthermore, the fact that today phones with removable batteries have disappeared from the map, forces us to do one of two, always carry a cable just in case or have a portable battery on hand.

This is why powerbanks are such a popular product. In addition, over the years they have gained in mAh and if previously we found batteries of 2,000 or 5,000 mAh, the normal thing today is to find 10,000 and even 20,000. And by the way, at really ridiculous prices.

Get the most popular Xiaomi battery at an unbeatable price

We have already said on more than one occasion that when we have to look for products with good value for money, most of the time we will end up going to Xiaomi. Because the Chinese firm not only makes terminals with excellent performance and at a price for all budgets, but among its catalog it has hundreds and hundreds of products for all situations, including portable batteries or powerbanks.

But if we have to recommending a Xiaomi portable battery above others is its 20,000 mAh model. Not only for the obvious reason that it is large storage, but also because it has double USB to charge up to two devices at the same time.

Personally I am the portable battery that I have and except that it takes a few hours to charge (normal, we are talking about 20,000 mAh), without a doubt it has been one of the best purchases that I have been able to make since it allows me to charge my device several times before it is completely used up.

The best thing about this Xiaomi battery is that we can acquire it for only about 22 euros in online stores like Banggood as long as we use the following coupon that we leave you below when processing the purchase: BXGM2Cem.

While studying the possibility of making environmentally friendly powerbanks, something that we do not doubt will take a long time to reach the markets, there is no doubt that this 20,000 mAh Xiaomi powerbank is one of the best options, especially if you buy with this price that is undoubtedly insurmountable.

