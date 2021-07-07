buy signal on bullish bottom

Reig Jofre’s valuation multiples as of July 6, 2021

Reig Jofre is a Spanish pharmaceutical company that appears frequently in our favorite stock listings. The reason is that it has a high capacity for growth, has a solid and solvent balance sheet, and its valuation multiples are attractive compared to comparable ones. For this reason, it tends to receive positive evaluations from a fundamental point of view (see “Reig Jofre: more capacity, efficiency and production”).

Reig Jofre on daily chart with amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Reig Jofre’s technical analysis as of July 6, 2021

The stock rebounds strongly from 4.65 and manages to overcome the area between the bearish guideline that has guided the price in recent weeks. The MACD oscillator triggers a buy signal accompanied by bullish divergences and a rebound in trading volume. Short-term upward turn is in favor of bullish background structure what part of the minimum of the past year and the price remains without significant resistance up to the annual maximum set at 6.40.

