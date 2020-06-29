The Huawei P40 Lite has lowered its price a lot in recent weeks, you can take it with a discount of 90 euros.

Thanks to one of the offers of The English Court you have the opportunity to take the Huawei P40 Lite for just over 200 euros. Huawei’s “Lite” family has been one of the most successful in the mid-range and this is the latest member. Of course, you will have to live without Google services.

The Chinese terminal arrives with a 13% discount and an extra discount of 50 euros that you will receive as soon as you add it to the shopping cart. If your particularities don’t bother you, the Huawei device is a good purchase and we will tell you why.

The Huawei P40 Lite has a lot to say

As we tell you when we tested the Huawei P40 Pro, you can live without Google services, but it is something you must weigh before buying one of the new terminals of the Chinese firm. The Huawei P40 Lite comes with a design that improves on that of its predecessors, with a nice back and a front almost entirely occupied by the screen. With IPS technology and Full HD + resolution, it reaches 6.4 inches.

Huawei P40 Lite

Specifications Huawei P40 Lite

Dimensions159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7mm

183 grams

6.4-inch IPS display

Pixel Density Full HD +

Processor Kirin 810

RAM6 GB

Operating system EMUI 10 based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB

4,200 mAh battery with 40W fast charge

CamerasRear: 48 MP (f / 1.8) + 8 MP ultra wide (f / 2.4) + 2 MP macro + 2 MOP depth sensor

Frontal: 16 MP (f / 2.0)

Others Side fingerprint reader, NFC, USB Type C

Under its chassis, the Kirin 810, one of the Huawei processors. Manufactured with 7 nanometer technology, it incorporates eight cores that run at a maximum speed of 2.27 GHz. You can find it together with a single version of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It will not give you problems on a daily basis, it is a solvent chip that will allow you to get the most out of the Chinese smartphone.

The Chinese firm has added 4 cameras on the back of this P40 Lite: a main sensor 48 megapixels with f / 1.8 aperture, a wide angle 8 megapixel, a ToF camera and a macro sensor, both with 2 megapixels. In the hole of its front, a 16 megapixel camera.

We don’t forget his battery, that reaches 4,200 mAh along with a fast charge of 40W. This Huawei P40 Lite also incorporates a fingerprint reader on the side, a USB Type-C, headphone jack, NFC and even an FM radio, something increasingly difficult to find. In short, we are talking about a very complete terminal that can be a great purchase around 200 euros. If you can live without Google, it is a very good opportunity.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary depending on stock and store demand.

