One of the direct consequences of the confinement due to coronavirus in Madrid is that Mercadona and other online food stores, after the flood of requests, were forced to close access and therefore close the online purchase. Little by little, and after the state of relative normality within the circumstances of confinement by coronavirus, Mercadona has activated online shopping again, although in a limited way.

In this sense, Mercadona has announced that it is activating its online store again for the home delivery of food, although for the time being limited to some postal codes in Madrid. In this way, and as anticipated in Foodretail, starting this Monday, April 20, the company reopens the online home delivery service in Madrid center thanks to the launch of its new logistics center, which is exclusively intended to provide service to the central region of Madrid, located in the town of Getafe.

Thus, the postal codes of the neighborhoods of Retiro and Salamanca and Méndez Álvaro, corresponding to the 28001, 28006, 28007, 28009, 28010, 28014 and 28045, can now buy again at Mercadona online, although the confinement by coronavirus is still active as a result of the state of alarm decreed last March.

However, and although it is limited to a few postal codes, the company has announced that, as the situation is gaining normality, Mercadona will be opening its online purchase to more postal codes in central Madrid, since the current distribution is still somewhat limited compared to the geographic spectrum that the company covered before the coronavirus.

In addition, like the rest of online stores that operate today, Mercadona’s online food purchase service does not vary its price or limit deliveries: same rate as before, about 7.21 euros fixed per order (no minimum), and the delivery schedule is extended from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. from Monday to Saturday in sections of 1 hour from the day after the order was placed, although the availability of delivery, as usual, is subject to number of orders, the influx of purchases or the availability of the company itself to make deliveries.

👇 More in Explica.co