The 43-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4S can be yours with a 145 euro discount.

One of the best Xiaomi TVs is on sale on AliExpress Plaza. You have the opportunity to take the Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 43-inch with 145 euros discount, although only for a limited time. All you have to do is apply the get15 coupon before making the purchase. Chinese television arrives with 4K resolution, HDR and up to Android TV.

In addition, thanks to AliExpress Plaza you can buy with ease. You will enjoy fast shipments from Spain and guarantee in our countryThere will be nothing to worry about. We also leave you a link for those looking for international shipping. Next, we will tell you everything you need to know about Xiaomi television.

43 inches, 4K, a nice design and Google Assistant

The Chinese device arrives with a 43-inch screen with hardly any frames. The Xiaomi television is made of aluminum and has a slim body that will fit perfectly in your living room.

As we have pointed out, It has 4K, but also with technology High Dynamic Range (HDR). Thanks to it you will enjoy a high level of brightness and contrast, you will not miss any of the colors of a scene. It also promises great sound quality thanks to its Dolby system.

It may interest you | Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 55-inch: analysis of the best Xiaomi television in Spain

One of its greatest virtues is that it comes with Android TV. Google’s Smart TV will allow you to download apps like Netflix, HBO, Disney + and many others to have the best series and movies at your fingertips. In addition, you can ask the Google Assistant for help, who will always be available to help you.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary depending on stock and store demand.

Don’t you want to miss more offers like this? Join our Chollos channel!

Follow Explica.co