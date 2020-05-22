You have the opportunity to take you one of the best smartphones for gamers, at a mid-range price. The Black Shark 2 It went on sale with a price that exceeded 500 euros, now we find it 300 euros cheaper. We are talking about its global version, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. All you have to do is apply the coupon R6MXL4Y2ERJH before making the purchase.

If you want a different smartphone, a mobile that is not identical to that of your friends, the gamer territory is a good place to look. Their aggressive designs, full of details and with all kinds of additions give them a very original look. We tell you everything you need to know about Black Shark 2.

This is the “shark” for gamers

As we have pointed out, the design of this Black Shark 2 will not leave you indifferent. Arrives with aggressive lines and a body with different LEDs that light up while you play. On its front, 6.39-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution. Under the glass, a fingerprint reader.

A smartphone for gamers needs maximum power, which is why it incorporates the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, the chip that filled the high-end during 2019. You can find it along with versions of 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB and 256 GB of storage, more than enough so that you can demand the maximum. A year has passed since its launch, but the Chinese terminal remains a potential benchmark.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2

Specifications

Dimensions163.61 x 75 x 8.77 mm. 205 grams of weight

6.39-inch AMOLED display. DCI-P3 color gamut up to 108.9%. Up to 403 nits of brightness



Resolution and density Full HD + 1080 × 2340. 403 ppi. 19.5: 9

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM8 / 12 GB

Android 9 Pie operating system under MIUI

Storage 128 / 256GB UFS2.1

Cameras 12 + 13 megapixel dual rear camera | 20 MP f / 2.0 front

4,000 mAh battery with 27W QC 4+ fast charge

Others Independent Image Processing Chip, On-Screen Fingerprint Reader, Dual Antenna, TrueView Display, Liquid Cooling, Magic Press, Stereo Audio

On the back of the Chinese device, a double camera: it comes with a 12 megapixel main sensor and f / 1.75, accompanied by a 2X telephoto lens, also with 12 megapixels. For selfies and video calls, a 24 megapixel front camera. In general, they will give you good results.

This Black Shark incorporates a 4,000 mAh battery, who enjoys a fast charge up to 27W. As we pointed out in your analysis, it gives you a very good autonomy, you can squeeze it with hours and hours of play. The Chinese terminal also houses a liquid cooling system inside.

You have been able to verify it, even though it has been on the market for a while, the Chinese terminal is a powerful and original option. It is still recommended, about a a price of around 200 euros.

