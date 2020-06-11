The realme X3 SuperZoom has all the ballots to become one of the most recommended.

We had the opportunity to try it just a few days ago. The new realme x3 SuperZoom is one of the best high-end you can buy right now. It does not have the latest processor on the market, but it comes with great specifications and a screen that catches.

At Amazon we can find at a great price the latest release of realme in its version of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. By less than 500 euros you have the possibility of taking you one of the most interesting smartphones of the moment, with a large 120 Hz screen and cameras that show very good results. These are all its characteristics.

Everything you earn with the realme X3 SuperZoom

The realme device arrives with a 6.67-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution. So far nothing spectacular, the difference comes when you look at its refresh rate. The 120 Hz del realme X3 SuperZoom bring you a speed and fluidity that you will not be able to give up after a while.

Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, a processor that has been on the market for a few months, but is still one of the most powerful. Do not incorporate the latest Qualcomm processor allows to have a more adjusted price, something we appreciate in this case. You’ll find it in 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB versions of RAM, 64GB, 128GB, and up to 256GB of internal memory.

realme X3 SuperZoom

Specifications

Dimensions163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm

208 grams

6.67-inch IPS display

Gorilla Glass 5

120 Hz refresh rate

Resolution Full HD + (1,080 x 2,400 pixels)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor

Adreno 640 GPU

RAM6 / 8 / 12GB LPDDR4x

Realme UI based Android 10 operating system

Storage 64/128/256 UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 64 MP wide-angle 26 mm, 78.6 °, f / 1.8 Samsung GW1, 1 / 1.7 ”+ 8MP Ultra wide-angle 15.7 mm, 119 °, f / 2.3 + 8 MP“ Periscope Lens ”124mm, f / 3.4, zoom 5X optical, OIS + 2 MP Macro f / 2.4

Frontal: 16 MP Sony IMX471 f / 2.9 79.3 ° f / 2.0 + 8 MP Ultra Wide Angle 105 °, f / 2.2

4,200 mAh battery with fast charge Dart Flash Charge 30W

Others USB Type-C, Dual Frequency GPS, Dolby Atmos, Dual Microphone, Bluetooth 5.0, Waterproof Body (No Certification)

At the back of the Chinese terminal, a total of 4 cameras: a 64 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixel and a macro sensor 2 megapixel. The fourth sensor is a periscope-type telephoto lens that will allow you to capture images with 5x optical zoom. In addition, you have the possibility of reaching up to 60x with digital zoom. On its front, a double camera with 32 and 8 megapixel sensors.

It may interest you: One of Xiaomi’s most tempting mobiles, reduced to less than 200 euros

The battery of the realme X3 SuperZoom reaches 4,200 mAh along with a quick charge of 30W. As we pointed out in his analysis, it will give you a few good hours of use, you will have no trouble getting to the end of the day. The Chinese device also incorporates Dolby Atmos sound, a dual microphone, and USB-C.

We cannot fault this set of specifications, which also showed great performance during its analysis. The realme terminal is one of the best purchases you can make around 500 euros.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

If you want to find more offers like this, subscribe to our Telegram channel in Chollos or visit our Offers section, new opportunities every day!

Follow Andro4all