The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G is one of the most characteristic smartphones of the Chinese firm.

Thanks to PcComponentes you can take you home one of the most spectacular designs of the Android panorama. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G is available with a 53% discount in its version of 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

We talk about one of the most characteristic Xiaomi terminals, The Mi MIX family was one of the first to try to fill the entire front with the screen. Also enjoy the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, a processor that continues to be a benchmark in power.

Spectacular design, raw power and 5G

Xiaomi’s smartphone comes with a glass body and a sliding mechanism that discovers its front camera. It is completely manual, which makes it curious and addictive. Your panel, with AMOLED technology, reaches 6.39 inches along with Full HD + resolution. In a panorama full of notches and holes, it is one of the cleanest and most pleasant fronts.

As we have pointed out, your brain is the Snapdragon 855 manufactured by Qualcomm, a processor that many high-end incorporated last year. You can with the most demanding games and applications. You will find it together with versions of 6GB, 8GB and up to 10GB of RAM.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G, technical sheet

Specifications Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

6.39-inch AMOLED display, FHD +, 19.5: 8 aspect ratio.

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

RAM6 GB, 8 GB and 10 GB

Operating system Android 9.0 Pie under MIUI 10

Storage 128 GB or 256 GB not expandable by microSD

CamerasRear dual 12MP f / 1.8 + 12MP Frontal 24 and 2 megapixel f / 2.0 dual sensor

3200 mAh battery with QC 4+ fast charge

Others Rear fingerprint reader, 3D face unlock, NFC, USB Type-C

On the back of this Mi MIX 3, a double camera made up of 12-megapixel sensors. We find an f / 1.8 main camera and a depth sensor. On the other hand, hidden in its sliding mechanism, a 24 megapixel front camera.

Xiaomi’s smartphone incorporates a 3,200 mAh battery with 18W fast charge, compatible with wireless charging. The Chinese Terminal also has NFC technology, so you can use it to pay together with applications like Google Pay. As you can see, we are facing a great set of specifications and a spectacular design. Now you can take it at half price.

Bonus track: POCO F2 Pro

If you prefer, we also find a good price, and with international deliveryto LITTLE F2 Pro. The Chinese device has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution. It also has a sliding mechanism, in this case automatic and with what we call a pop-up camera.

Your brain is the best Qualcomm has presented, the Snapdragon 865. The most powerful of the North American firm comes along with versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM. This POCO F2 Pro also incorporates a quad rear camera and one 4,700 mAh battery.

Screen: 6.67-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 395 PPP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM: 6 GB and 8 GB

Cameras: Quad 64 + 13 + 2 + 5 Megapixel Rear Camera | 20 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,700 mAh

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

