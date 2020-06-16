The Conga Slim 890 will be able to cover all spaces by vacuuming and sweeping. You can buy it at half price.

Until June 22 you will find all kinds of offers on AliExpress Plaza, with discounts of up to 70%. Thanks to one of them you have the opportunity to take one of the Cecotec vacuum robots at a very good price. The Conga Slim 890 comes at practically half the priceAnd thanks to all the coupons AliExpress offers, you can earn extra discounts.

With AliExpress Plaza you will enjoy fast shipments from Spain and 2-year warranty in our country, you will not have to worry. Next, we review all the characteristics of the Cecotec robot vacuum cleaner.

This is this Conga robot

The Cecotec robot vacuum cleaner promises professional 2-in-1 laser mapping. Not only does it vacuum, it will also sweep the floor simultaneously. You can choose between their 5 cleaning modes: car, edges, room, spiral and homecoming. In addition, you will have the possibility to choose between 3 power levels: eco, normal and turbo.

The Conga Slim 890 comes with a technology called itech evo, which will allow you to move through the different rooms of your home. Further, is able to autonomously return to its charging base when each cleaning session ends. Your turbine promises to be quiet, but also great suction power.

Its intelligent animal care system makes it pet friendly, but the same does not happen with their hairs. It is prepared to vacuum even the finest hairs that our pets loose, no matter how many and without tangles. In addition, it incorporates a 2,600 mah battery that promises 100 minutes of autonomy.

Some alternatives

Roborock S5 Max

Roborock’s device vacuum and scrub everything in its path. It has a water tank that will manage to always reach the best results. From the firm they promise an autonomy close to 3 hours, more than enough for cleaning most homes. If you detect that you are running out of battery, will autonomously return to its base.

Roborock S6

Roborock’s creation, which we discussed some time ago, enjoys one of the most powerful suction systems. You can easily configure it from your smartphone and let it take care of everything, will clean without you having to worry about anything. It promises to be very quiet, you can use it while you are at home and it will not be a nuisance.

Roborock S6 MaxV

The new Roborock S6 MaxV, which we have already discussed in depth in Andro4all, comes with a brain made by Qualcomm, one of the Snapdragon 625 series chipsets. We usually see these processors on Android phones, now also on robots. Its battery reaches 5,200 mAh, you will be able to keep vacuuming for 3 hours.

