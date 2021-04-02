Buy now the new Chromecast has a prize: three months free of YouTube Premium | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new Chromecast presented by Google a few months ago is a safe bet as an alternative to Amazon’s Fire TV Stick. In addition, he has a high-level ally on YouTube.

After several years without renewal, finally last year Google put on sale a new edition of the Chromecast, one of its flagship devices. This time, reducing the dependence on the mobile, it incorporates its own remote control and Google TV, a new interface that greatly improves its usability.

Its official price is 69.99 euros, and remains unchanged, as is usually the case for at least the first year after the launch of a new Chromecast. What can be considered an offer is what FNAC does: If you buy the new Chromecast (2020) with Google TV, you get three months of YouTube Premium for free.

The new Chromecast 2020 includes Google TV, a system that allows us to have applications within the device and that is controlled with the remote, unlike the Chromecast that we had until now. It supports 4K resolution at 60 fps, is HDR and Dolby Vision certified.

The collection is free in any of its physical stores, although if you prefer you can also have it sent to your home, more comfortable but perhaps not faster.

As in ComputerHoy.com we have been able to carry out the analysis of the Chromecast (2020), we can affirm that it is a streaming device that is undoubtedly worth it, especially because it maintains all the strengths of its predecessor and adds more.

It is compatible with 4K resolution, has a control with a virtual assistant Google Assistant and allows, if you prefer, to send content from your mobile, as it was done in the Chromecast 3. If not, you can always turn it on and navigate through its own interface, Google TV.

The latter is undoubtedly a direct response to the strength of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, which are cheaper and offered the independence of the phone that many users had been demanding. In his case, the 4K model costs 60 euros, although normally it is easy to see it at a considerable discount.

What is clear is that you choose the device you choose, in many cases it is necessary to have one at home, especially if you have televisions that are not Smart TVs or if your operating system leaves much to be desired, something that is sadly common. .

