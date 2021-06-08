buy Microsoft’s most powerful console at FNAC

If you were thinking of buying Microsoft’s most ambitious console but it escaped in the initial reservation period and in the stock that has been dropper in some stores, today you may be lucky: Xbox Series X is back in stock for 499 euros at FNAC.

Buy Xbox Series X

There is no offer but there is stock and that is good news because it usually flies: the Xbox Series X for 499 euros at FNAC with shipping for 2.99 euros or free pickup. If you are a member, 0.5% of the amount is accumulated in your account.

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s most ambitious console, with Xbox Velocity Architecture, 1TB SSD and 12 TFLOPS with ray tracing, capable of moving 4K up to 120 fps and offering highly realistic scenes.

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. Also, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

In Xataka Selección we publish the best offers in technology, computers and electronics from the main internet businesses. Prices and availability may vary after publication

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our Twitter, Facebook and Flipboard magazine profiles.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

More Xbox Series X stock today: buy Microsoft’s most powerful console at