Marvel’s Avengers is a game that wants to keep you hooked for several months. The problem for many is that it will arrive at the end of the year and that next generation consoles are on the horizon, so many do not want to commit to a game on current platforms. Luckily, Square Enix does not want that to be a negative thing, so it will give the version of Marvel’s Avengers for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X free to those who buy it on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

Through a statement, Square Enix confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers will be available on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. In addition, it confirmed that next generation versions of their games will take advantage of the potential of hardware to offer various improvements.

So that players can start playing Marvel’s Avengers when it comes out on September 4 on the current generation platforms without fear, Square Enix will offer the free upgrade to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. It is worth mentioning that the promotion only applies to versions of Marvel’s Avengers on the same brand of consoles. That is, the Xbox One version will give you the Xbox Series X version; while the PlayStation 4 will entitle you to obtain the PlayStation 5.

It is worth mentioning that Marvel’s Avengers will allow you to carry your save data from one generation to another. Also, there will be cross play between consoles of the same brand.

Marvel’s Avengers shown on PlayStation 5

Marvel’s Avengers will take advantage of the features of the PlayStation 5

In a statement, Square Enix confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers will take advantage of the features offered by the PlayStation 5. For example, it will have extremely short loading times. It will also introduce features with the DualSense, the controller for PlayStation 5.

That is not all, since there will also be various visual improvements such as better textures and ray tracing. It will also offer 2 visual options: Enhanced Graphics Mode or High Frames Per Second Mode. In this second option the game will run at 60 fps with a dynamic resolution in 4K.

« Featuring extremely fast load times, increased resolution and fidelity, improved textures and destruction of armor, ray tracing and more – Marvel’s Avengers will look and play better on next generation systems, » said Square Enix. “The PlayStation 5 experience will be smooth and dynamic, fully utilizing the high speed of the SSD, advanced DualSense haptics and immersive spatial audio. To fully customize their viewing experience, the PS5 will also provide players with the option of Enhanced Graphics Mode or High Frame Per Second Mode. ”

It should be noted that Marvel’s Avengers will also leverage Xbox Series X and PC hardware in other ways. With that said, we’ll have to wait to find out the details.

Marvel’s Avengers will arrive on September 4 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google STADIA. You can know more about it by clicking here.