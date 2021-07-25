Buy Lady Gaga’s Orange Star-Shaped Bikini

Good morning from Lady Gaga’s swimming pool! The “talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before, unafraid to reference or not reference, put it in a blender, shit on it, vomit on it, eat it, give birth to it “pop icon just hopped on Instagram to post a video of herself casually stepping out of a pool in an orange star-shaped bikini, and the vibes. they are. impeccable.

If your first thought was “wow she looks amazing” and your second thought was an immediate and vaguely panicked “WHERE CAN I BUY THIS SWIMSUIT,” you are not alone. Gaga’s summery star-shaped top, according to Pop Sugar, is the Lali + Layla’s Stella halter wrap bikini top in Cherrybomb, while she appears to be wearing the Hazel bikini bottoms, also in Cherrybomb.

Unfortunately, it looks like Gaga’s exact Hazel bottoms are sold out, but the brand has a similar cut also in Cherrybomb that’s still available.

SASKI BOTTOM – CHERRYBOMB

Kay, bye while I, a person who doesn’t live near a beach and doesn’t have access to a pool, goes off to inform my collection of other swimsuits that they are no longer relevant and have no place in my life or my closet anymore.

