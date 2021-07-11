Buy Kendall Jenner’s Alo Yoga Summer Sunset Bra

Today in “Sports Bras I Want to Buy Even Though I Never Work Out: AMA,” may we present Kendall Jenner, who posted an Instagram story of herself lounging in the perfect tangerine set as part of her Alo Yoga partnership. Or, actually it’s technically “apricot” colored, but whatevs, either way I want it.

According to @kendalljennercloset, this is Alo Yoga’s Airbrush Summer Sunset Dye Bra in Neon Apricot Summer, which is just $ 54. Kendall paired the look with the Airbrush High-Waist Summer Sunset Dye Short, also in Neon Apricot Summer, for $ 62. Truly a look so cute I’m almost in the mood to hit the gym. Almost. Like, barely, but the inkling is there.

Kendall’s been wearing a ton of orange hues this summer — she was also spotted in the Away the Day Sunflower Yellow bikini and she paired the look with an orange bucket hat.

Not sure where the hat is from, but pretty sure I have one from The Limited lurking in my closet back home, so I, for one, feel on top of the world. Meanwhile, Kendall’s bikini isn’t available to us non-celebs quite yet, but it is available to pre-order over on Away the Day, so get on it if you want your summer aesthetic to be lounging around the pool like a tangerine dream .

