The Mi Band 5 is the new edition of the Xiaomi smart bracelet. Now you can buy it at almost half the price.

If you don’t think about it too much, the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5 can be yours with a 42% discount Thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. It does not matter if you live in Latin America, they have shipping worldwide.

We have recommended the Xiaomi smart bracelet on multiple occasions, each of its versions. It is one of the best wearables for those who do not know if they want a wearable, also for those who are looking for something simple and cheap. The fifth edition of the Mi Band comes with quite interesting features, we review some of them.

This is the most recommended wearable

The new Xiaomi bracelet has a full-color AMOLED screen. It is 20% larger than that of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, reaching 1.2 inches. The size aside, the design is very similar to what we have seen in previous editions.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is designed for exercise lovers, comes with 11 sport modes: exercise bike, elliptical machine, treadmill, rowing, yoga, skipping, running, cycling, swimming, walking and free training. Furthermore, along with heart rate sensor that we already knew, incorporates a sensor capable of measuring the blood pressure.

One of the novelties is the health mode, which adds an application intended for menstrual cycle control. Improvements have also been implemented for the sleep monitoring, something that we usually find in higher priced devices.

Autonomy is one of its strengths, promises up to 20 days of use with its small 125 mAh battery. On the other hand, charging it is now easier, it comes with magnetic pins that we can connect without removing the body from the strap.

