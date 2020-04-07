This is an offer available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

Redmi is one of the companies that has presented the most smartphones in recent months. In addition to the expected Redmi K30 Pro, it launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max in China, soon after the Redmi Note 9S globally. The latter has just arrived on the market, and you can buy it at a discount.

With this special launch offer you can take the new Redmi Note 9S with 30 euros discount, but only today. We talk about his version of 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which also has the Snapdragon 720G. We tell you everything you need to know about one of the most interesting smartphones of the year.

A true flagship killer

The Redmi device arrives with a 6.67-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution. You will not find a notch, the only thing that avoids a totally clear front is the small hole that houses its front camera. On the back, a rectangular module for the cameras and on one of its sides, the fingerprint reader.

Inside we find the Snapdragon 720G, a processor manufactured by Qualcomm, very solvent and designed for gaming. It comes along with versions of 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM, also 64 GB and 128 GB of storage. We are before some very interesting numbers, it should be borne in mind that we are talking about a device of just 200 euros.

Redmi Note 9S, technical sheet

Specifications

Dimensions 165.7 x 76.6 x 8.8mm

Weight: 209 grams

6.67-inch IPS FHD + HDR10 display

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Brightness up to 450 nits

Hole in screen



Pixel Density 2340 x 1080 pixels

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

RAM4 / 6/8 GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

Cameras Rear: 48 MP main 1 / 2.25 inch CMOS image sensor, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f / 1.79, 8 MP Ultra Wide 120 °, 5 MP macro sensor, 2 MP depth sensor

Frontal: 16 MP

Battery 5.020 mAh with 18W fast charge

Others Side fingerprint reader, hybrid SIM tray, 3.5mm headphone jack

This Redmi Note 9S houses a total of 4 cameras on his back. We met with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixel, a macro sensor 5-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel sensor for the portrait mode. In the small hole in its front, a 16-megapixel sensor.

It may interest you: “With easy access to Google applications”: Xiaomi mocks Huawei with its Mi 10 Pro, and the message in China did not like anyone

Under its chassis there is also a large 5,020 mAh battery, with a 18W fast charge. Some of its predecessors, like the Redmi Note 8T, have demonstrated a very good autonomy At lower amperes, we can expect quite a bit from the new Redmi. The Chinese terminal also has a headphone jack, something increasingly difficult to find.

Follow Andro4all