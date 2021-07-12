Buy iPhone according to your pocket, age and needs

Although Apple usually bet on simplicityOver time buying an iPhone has become a bit complicated. Not for the purchase itself, rather for the iPhone choice. For years, there was only one iPhone on the market. But the iPhone SE, the versions Mini, Pro and Pro Max And, of course, models prior to that year are still being sold. How to choose the iPhone that suits you best?

You may have a shoestring budget, you may be looking for a specific iPhone for its size and / or storage capacity. You may just want the latest model, that one that they just presented. Or maybe you decide on a cheapest iPhone even if it was released a year or two ago. The fact is that Apple currently offers four different iPhone models. And the most recent one comes in four different versions.

Let’s put a bit of order in this, apparently, hubbub, and see how we can guide ourselves to buy the iPhone you need without complicating it. Depending on what you are looking for you will find the right model. You just have to dedicate a little time to it.

Buying an iPhone for its price

One of the recurring criticism What is done to the iPhone is that it is expensive. This was so a few years ago. But Android smartphone makers have long since made the leap to high ranges reaching prices on par with the latest iPhone. Of course, there are Android phone models below € 300, but the Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO or Huawei catalog has devices that we can clearly say are expensive.

Leaving aside the offers or discounts that you can find in stores and specialized stores, the entry price to acquire an iPhone in the Apple Store is € 489. And the ceiling is at about € 1,259 (which goes up to € 1,609 with maximum storage).

So if you want to buy an iPhone and you have a budget limit, the catalog of models for sale move from 100 to 100 euros. The most economical is the iPhone SE, designed for those who want a small iPhone but with the latest features. The iPhone SE was launched in 2016 combining the exterior of the iPhone 5s and the interior of the iPhone 6s. The second-generation iPhone SE combined the exterior of the iPhone 8 and the interior of the iPhone 11.

The iPhone price scale

Between the iPhone SE and the latest model we have two models that correspond to those announced the previous year and two years ago, respectively. If you are going to buy one of these models compared to the newly announced iPhone, the minimum saving is between 200 and 300 euros.

At the time of writing, the iPhone ranking by price was as follows, starting from the base model, without expanding memory. Models may change, but the proportion and price dynamics it’s the same.

iPhone SE (2nd generation): launched in 2020, from € 489

iPhone XR: launched at the end of 2018, from € 589

iPhone 11: launched at the end of 2019, from € 689

iPhone 12: launched at the end of 2020, from € 909



Already focusing on the latest iPhone model, available in four versions, the price difference has to do with its size, storage and performance. If price is the only limit, the scale is as follows:

iPhone 12 mini: from € 809



iPhone 12 Pro: from € 1,159

iPhone 12 Pro Max: from € 1,259



Buying an iPhone by its size

We have already seen the price difference that we can find when buying an iPhone depending on whether it is the last model to be launched on the market or if it is one or two years old. Combining seniority with the odd one-off offer we can buy an iPhone at a great price saving our budget limit.

Another factor that goes into buying an iPhone, along with age and price, is size. More than anything because each new model has a larger screen than the previous one. And for a long time, the same model comes in several versions differentiated by Screen size combined with benefits.

If we look at the iPhone for sale, the minimum screen size available is 4’7 inches (2nd generation iPhone SE). Hence, the available sizes are as follows:

iPhone SE (2nd generation): launched in 2020, with a 4.7-inch screeniPhone XR: launched at the end of 2018, with 6’1 inch screeniPhone 11: launched at the end of 2019, with 6’1-inch screeniPhone 12 mini: with 5’4 inch screeniPhone 12: with 6’1 inch screeniPhone 12 Pro: with 6’1 inch screeniPhone 12 Pro Max: with 6’7 inch screen

What else should you look at to choose your iPhone

Whether it is the newest or has been on the market for a long time (old), its price and its size are three main axes to decide whether to buy an iPhone or another. But there are more elements that influence the purchase. Here we already have to stop at the specifications to see which model is best for you.

Battery life Camera type, front and rear, and quality of the same Storage capacity Screen type: LCD, OLED … Screen resolution

To help you compare between models iPhone, Apple offers you a comparison of up to three models at the same time. At a glance you will see the available colours, screen size, price, camera type, camera quality, available connectivity, the chip inside, etc.

Depending on the use you are going to give your iPhone, one model or another will suit you. For example, the Pro and Pro Max models are intended for photograph and record video with the best quality compared to the other models, designed for the general public.

In short, buying an iPhone depends on many factors. Screen, camera, battery, price … Finding the balance between all these parameters will help you find the iPhone that best fits with your day to day, regardless of whether it is the latest model or the most expensive on the market.

