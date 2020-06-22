The OnePlus smartphone is one of the most pleasant in everyday life. Buy it with discount.

The OnePlus 8 stopped by our review table just a few weeks ago. It is one of the fastest phones we have tested, and now you can take it with 90 euros discount thanks to one of the Amazon offers.

We talk about his version of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which also comes with Qualcomm’s most powerful processor, the Snapdragon 865. We tell you everything you need to know about the Chinese smartphone.

Fluidity, speed and power

The OnePlus 8 arrives with a screen 6.55-inch AMOLED, Full HD + resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is a spectacular panel in which you will only find a small interruption, the hole that houses its front camera. If you are looking for fluidity and bold colors, the Chinese device is a great option.

Inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, the most powerful that the American company has manufactured. You will find it together with versions of 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM. It is the same processor that gives life to its older brother, the OnePlus 8 Pro. You can demand the maximum, you will not have problems with the heaviest applications and games.

OnePlus 8

Specifications

Dimensions 160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm | 180 grams

6.55-inch FullHD + Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 20: 9 and HDR10 +

Pixel Density 402 PPP

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G | Adreno 650 GPU

RAM8 / 12GB LPDDR4X

Operating systemOxygenOS on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear triple: Sony IMX586 48 MP (0.8 µm) f / 1.75 with OIS + EIS + 2 megapixel (1.75 µm) Macro f / 2.4 + “Ultra Wide” 16 MP f / 2.2 (116º) / Dual LED Flash , PDAF + CAF

Frontal: 16 MP (1 µm) f / 2.0 with fixed focus and EIS.

Battery 4.300 mAh with fast charge Warp Charge 30T (30W)

Others Alert Slider, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, on-screen optical fingerprint reader, USB 3.1 Type C, Dual Nano-SIM

Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX and aptxHD, LDAC and AAC support

NFC

GPS (L1 + L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, BeiDou, SBAS, Galileo, A-GPS

Starting price709 euros

The Chinese firm has added 3 cameras on the back of its flagship: a main sensor 48 megapixel Sony IMX586, a wide angle 16 megapixel camera with 116º of vision and a macro sensor. On the other hand, in the hole of its front, a 16 megapixel camera.

The OnePlus terminal also has a 4,300 mAh battery and a powerful 30W fast charge. The technology of the Chinese firm, Warp Charge 30T, is one of the fastest I’ve ever tried, you will never leave home without a battery. The OnePlus 8 also comes with stereo speakers and NFC, which you can use to pay without taking out your wallet with apps like Google Pay.

In short, we are talking about a nice and well-made smartphone, with a very good 90 Hz AMOLED screen, a very powerful processor and great autonomy. However, what really makes the difference is OxygenOS, which makes it one of the most enjoyable phones on a daily basis.

