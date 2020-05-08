This is an offer available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

More than 3 years have passed since the arrival of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 +. At the time they were the best of the year and now you have the opportunity to take the most successful version with a 70% discount.

In Amazon we can find the Samsung Galaxy S8 at Xiaomi price, for only 249 euros. The Korean terminal has been for sale for a few years and the question is quite clear. Is it still advisable to buy the Samsung device?

* Enter the offer to see the 249 euros.

All the characteristics of an old acquaintance

Today it is not at all easy to find a powerful smartphone of moderate price, but the Samsung Galaxy S8 is a good option. It has a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with Quad HD + resolution. To give you an idea, the Samsung Galaxy S20, the smallest in the new family, reaches 6.2 inches with its Dynamic AMOLED panel.

As in the most recent models, its processor is one of those manufactured by Samsung, in this case the Exynos 8895. Formed by 8 cores and with a technology of 10 nanometers, it remains solvent in the middle of 2020. You will only have the possibility of opting for a model of 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storageAlthough you can expand its capacity with microSD cards up to 256 GB.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Specifications

Dimensions148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0 mm | 155 grams

Display 5.8-inch Super AMOLED 2K Quad HD +



Processor Exynos 8895 8-core (4 x Mongoose 2 @ 2.3 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A53 @ 1.7 GHz) 64-bit and 10-nanometer technology

RAM4 GB

Android 7.0 operating system with Grace UX (upgradeable to Android 10)

Storage 64 GB (UFS 2.1) + microSD up to 256 GB

CamerasRear 12 MP Dual Pixel with OIS and f / 1.7, Frontal 8 MP with Auto Focus and f / 1.7

3,000 mAh battery with fast charge and wireless charging

Others Water and dust resistance (IP68), Bixby wizard, USB 3.1 Type-C, NFC and MST mobile payments, Samsung Knox, AKG Harman headphones

Connectivity 4G LTE Cat.16, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac (2.4 / 5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou), ANT +

The Korean terminal incorporates a single 12 megapixel rear camera and focal 1.7. The passage of time is noticeable, but this Galaxy S8 continues to do pretty decent pictures. On its front we find an 8 megapixel sensor, again with focal 1.7. Inside it also houses a 3,000 mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging, something that was not so common in 2017.

It may interest you: OPPO gives away 400 euros headphones when buying its newest mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S8 was a good high-end, and although a few years have passed, it is still recommended at a reasonable price. It has a nice design, a high quality panel and a processor that can perform in full 2020. Don’t think about it too much, the offer will only be available for a limited time.

Follow Andro4all