Buy an iPhone 12 Pro Max and get a broken tile inside | Technology

A woman ordered an iPhone 12 Pro Max from operator Virgin Media, and found a broken tile inside.

Although many PS5 users have already experienced various scams when receiving the console by express courier last Christmas, it has also been happening with the recent launch of the iPhone 12, and the worst of all is that it continues to happen at this time.

And is that a user in the United Kingdom bought an iPhone 12 Pro Max to Virgin Media but, to his surprise, received a broken tile instead. So when the customer opened the phone’s packaging, and a broken tile was found inside instead of the phone, he did not hesitate to go to social networks to report the situation.

At first Virgin Media ignored the user thinking that he was deceiving them, basically because the express courier company, Yodel, which was in charge of delivering the package, confirmed that the owner received the package with its original packaging intact.

Everything seems to indicate that the exchange of the telephone for the broken tile happened before it reached Virgin Media itself or its warehouses, which was in one of the first stages of distribution.

UPDATE: @virginmedia are making me liable to pay for the phone that I haven’t received so please retweet this so I can get some help. DO NOT USE THIS COMPANY OR DELIVERY SERVICE. Images below will show what I ‘purchased’ from them, disgusting companies. @YodelOnline pic.twitter.com/LC9PNI0awX – liv (@ l1vparkinson) April 30, 2021

Finally Virgin Media has returned the money to the client considering that he was really a victim of fraud.

Although the user has already recovered his money, what no one will take away is the stress that he has had to go through thinking that he had lost more than € 1200 being the victim of a scam where, in most cases, he is not at fault. own customer.

When receiving expensive electronic devices, the customer must observe that the package has not been previously opened, being able to refuse to receive it before signing if he sees something strange.