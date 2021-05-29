Buy an Amazon Fire tablet: models, differences and everything you need to know | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If Amazon is characterized by something, it is by always being up-to-date. They do their best to create any type of technological gadget, with good quality at a good price.

We have seen a multitude of their Amazfit bands and smartwatches offering great and affordable features for everyone. They make a lot of effort because we are not left behind and we can always be up to date.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

The same goes for tablets. These devices have gained popularity in the last decade and it is difficult to find a home without one. They serve us to consume multimedia content, check our mail or even make video calls comfortably. They have been great friends during 2020.

Taking advantage of the fact that the latest Amazon tablet was launched recently, we are going to show you what differences there are between the existing Amazon models and the novelty.

We will go through all the models so that you know what to expect. Your pocket will surely appreciate that you are more informed.

Amazon Fire 7, the most basic option

The Fire 7 was launched in 2019 as a simple, lightweight and affordable device for everyone. Without great features, but a lot of functionality, it became a bestseller. Although of course, a lower price also makes certain aspects too, such as its screen. It has a diagonal of only 7 inches, being a little larger than the most modern smartphones.

Despite its screen, it has a wide bezel that makes it easy to handle. It protects it and offers us comfort in equal parts. This case does not house much luxury, but this presents it as a compact contraption, with a sober design, which is also quite light in weight. With one hand we can handle it without problems.

FeaturesAmazon Fire 7Screen7 “HD IPS (1,024×600) ProcessorQuad Core 1.3 GHzMemory16 GB / 32 GB (expandable up to 512 GB) RAM1 GBCamera 2 MP rear. HD video. Front VGAAutonomy7 hoursOperating systemFire ​​OSPrice69.99 euros

It has the Fire OS operating system. It is a good software that, if it weren’t for the low RAM memory that comes with it, it would be great. It can suffer from some lag and some heating if we use it continuously.

As we say, it is not the best combination of software and hardware, but it could be just and necessary for those who do not have a lot of trot. You also have to keep in mind that at that price, you can’t ask for much more. Someone going to watch a video or check their email might be happy.

Its internal memory is 16 GB in its cheapest version, and can reach 32 GB. But if this seems little to you, don’t worry. Thanks to its MicroSD card port it can be expanded up to 512 GB without problems.

It is a basic, simple and, above all, very cheap tool. It is not recommended for those technology gurus looking for the best model. It is something light to use from time to time, with the idea of ​​doing very specific things.

It can be found at the modest price of 69.99 euros. It is an almost unbeatable price, perfect for a first tablet.

Amazon Fire HD 8, a quality tablet for less than 100 euros

Shortly after the Fire 7, the Fire HD 8 was launched. It is a natural evolution in every way from the model seen above. Now we will see its improvements and, we warn you, its price is also scandal.

Despite having an 8-inch screen, its casing still offers a bomb-proof frame that does not add to its weight.. We can better see the content we want without having to suffer to take the device with both hands. Yes, the frame is made of hard plastic, but its soft touch will not bother us and will allow us to use it comfortably.

What’s more, this evolution comes with a performance mode gaming that will delight those who want to play something not very demanding. Your Fire OS 7 system improves its capacity thanks to the 2 GB RAM. We shouldn’t notice the overheating that could happen to your little sister.

FeaturesAmazon Fire HD 8Screen8 “HD (1,280×720) ProcessorQuad Core 2.0 GHzMemory32 GB / 64 GB (expandable up to 1 TB) RAM2 GBCamera 2 MP front and rear. HD videoAutonomy12 hoursOperating systemFire ​​OS 7Price99.99 euros

It is ensured from the brand that the battery has an autonomy of 12 hours. If we give it a lot of whip, it may be less, but it is still an adequate amount of time. More hours, despite having a larger screen.

As a detail, a Plus version was also launched across the pond. It was identical, but with a sturdier, shock-resistant casing, specially designed for use by children.

It has more power overall and a better screen. Videos, calls and even games can be enjoyed without any problem. It also doubles its memory capacity (now from 32 GB to 64 GB), both internal and that which can be expanded via MicroSD.

As its screen is smaller, certain contents will be enjoyed somewhat less than in the higher version that we will talk about below. But it is a tablet made for day to day. Taking it to the office, cafeteria or in the backpack should not be a problem. It is a crushing device.

It is a simple and cheap tablet with a multitude of features. Being able to enjoy all your multimedia content with high quality for only 99.99 euros is a luxury.

Amazon Fire HD 10, innovation and better performance

As we told you at the beginning, on April 27, 2021, the Fire HD 10 was launched. Again, we are facing a total improvement in performance and capabilities compared to the Fire HD 8. We are going to tell you about its virtues in a hurry.

Now its screen reaches 10.1 inches. We can stop thinking that it is a large smartphone, since videos, games and others will be seen with high quality and a considerable screen size. Despite this, the price rises but is below the competition. A strategy that Amazon has always been very good at.

Again, repeat the formula with a thick casing, simple, but light and sufficient. Although this time they have taken the design and presents a more stylized finish, although without losing its sobriety.

FeaturesAmazon Fire HD 10Screen10,1 “HD (1,920×1,200) ProcessorOcta Core 2.0 GHzMemory32 GB / 64 GB (expandable up to 1 TB) RAM3 GBCamera 2 MP front and 5 MP rear. HD videoAutonomy12 hoursOperating systemFire ​​OS without Google PlayPrice149 , 99 euros

Its performance is also improved thanks to a higher RAM capacity. It is a fair update, but it offers us an improvement compared to what has already been seen. In addition, its larger screen also houses a higher brightness capacity, which makes the viewing of our favorite series much better.

We will also notice how the games work with greater fluidity and absence of lag. Amazon knows that video games are an industry that attracts more people every day and they want us to be able to enjoy them from their device without problems.

A curious detail is that, although its front camera has not taken a great technological leap, it has done so in the physical sphere. It has been placed more centered on the horizontal side, giving photos and videos and video calls a more landscape finish.

The autonomy stays at 12 hours, like the Fire HD 8. There is no improvement at this point, but with higher overall performance and a superior screen, they may not have been able to gain seconds from the clock.

It is a machine with good performance in every way. We are facing a tablet that wants to make you enjoy at a lower price than other alternatives on the market. It can be yours for 149.99 euros.

As you can see, eIn a range of 100 euros we can have all the most modern Amazon tablets. If we want its most powerful and innovative version, we will have to spend a little more money, but its best are worth it.

Hopefully we have been able to help you choose a device at a good price. Remember that Amazon has many discounts on many items, so take advantage and go for the best offers.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.