Finally the day has come that many hoped would never come: Xiaomi has decided to catch up with the greats in the market and sell its latest high-end, Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, at a price that starts from almost 800 euros, and that goes up to about 1,000 euros in the top model.

This considerable price increase, the reasons for which Xiaomi had explained a few weeks ago, has not exactly pleased all those who expected that the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro were again the bargain that Xiaomi had accustomed us for years.

But still, Xiaomi has an idea to make its new star phones more attractive, and it consists of something as simple as “Give away” some of their best products to those who decide to get a Mi 10 or MI 10 Pro.

Xiaomi gives you about 200 euros in products when you buy a Mi 10 or Mi 10 Pro

As the firm itself has announced on its official Twitter profile, all those who decide Reserve one of the new models recently launched, they will be able to take advantage of a series of exclusive advantages, including the possibility of accessing a free screen repair and the replacement of the device in case of any type of problem covered by the warranty. However, perhaps the most interesting is the gift box that Xiaomi includes with the phones.

And is that those who decide reserve one of the models As of Wednesday, April 1, they will get a gift of the new Mi True Wireless 2 valued at 49 euros, as well as a Xiaomi Mi Band 4, valued at 30 euros. So it was not enough, Xiaomi also includes a 100 euro gift card to spend in its official Store, where you can buy accessories such as a wireless charger or a portable battery.

Get the new cheaper Mi 10

Luckily, the official Xiaomi store is not the only way to get its new star phones. Since the terminals were launched several weeks ago in other regions, it is now possible to purchase both models through the most popular import stores. It should be noted that, in both cases, we talk about the Global versions with support for Spanish network bands and from most countries.

Logically, when resorting to this type of stores The advantages offered by Xiaomi in its official store are lost. However, the savings are more than remarkable, and I’m afraid that more than one will prefer to leave aside gifts and be able to take advantage of all the money that is left over to be able to buy other types of products, either in the Xiaomi Mi Store or in any another store.

