Buy a toilet brush at Ikea and what you find when you open it is already Twitter history

(Photo: franck metois via Getty Images)

Ikea is that universe in which you know when you enter but not when you leave. In its labyrinthine corridors one finds everything, from the simplest table to any household utensil you may need.

For example, a toilet brush like the one bought by the user @ahoramelodices, who has shared what he found when he opened it.

“Imagine the concept of us that they will have in Ikea so that they have come to print this,” this tweeter has written, sharing the photo of the brush instruction manual.

In it we see how it is clearly indicated that the brush goes inside the container.

We do not want to imagine where some will have placed the brush after use for this indication to be necessary.

The tweet has gone viral in just a couple of days, with more than 8,000 ‘likes’ and dozens of comments:

