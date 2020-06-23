The announcement of the new Apple operating systems has also brought the deployment of the company’s plans with the future of the Mac. Apple has given a couple of brushstrokes, enough so that both developers and other professionals and consumers can also plan. And what many consider is also the most immediate: Is it a good idea to buy a Mac now? Should I wait for the launch of the first Apple Silicon processor Macs?

We will try to resolve these doubts in the best possible way.

What do we know about the plans of the Mac with Apple processor

We truly are facing a historic day for the Mac. Our vision for the Mac has always been to embrace groundbreaking innovations and have the courage to make bold changes. Every time we have done this, the Mac has come out stronger and more capable. And I’ve never been as confident in the future of the Mac as I am now.

This is how Tim Cook ended the section dedicated to the transition from the Mac to Apple Silicon processors. Then, has listed the few points that the company has made public about the immediate future of this platform. Specifically, they are these:

This week: developers who want can request the Developer Transition Kit to work and make their apps compatible with the new architecture.

The first computer with an Apple Silicon processor will be released later this year. Model not specified.

Apple hopes to complete the transition in 2 years. Again, no distinctions are made or teams are left out. So we can deduce that all Macs, including iMac Pro and Mac Pro, will have some variation of Apple processor.

Mac with Intel will have software support “for years”.

Apple still has several models of Mac with Intel processor in the pipeline, although we do not know its schedule.

This is the official information that Apple has released. Now it’s time to work with her.

How much support can we expect from a Mac with Intel

Perhaps the most important question in this entire transition. What about equipment that is sold now or has already been sold. Judging by Cook’s words, we can expect several years of macOS support. If we look at the compatibility of macOS 11 Big Sur, we will see that the teams are divided into three groups:

Laptops: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro will be supported from 2013 onwards.

Desktop: Mac mini and iMac are compatible from 2014 onwards.

Rest: Teams without a consistent timeline are also updated. MacBook from 2015 onwards; iMac Pro from 2017; Mac Pro from 2013 onwards.

If you have just acquired a Mac from one of the first two groups, it is reasonable to think that they will have around the same macOS support as there is now. That is to say, 7 years on laptops and 6 years on desktop. At least we can wait 5 years in both categories for Mac purchased right now.

The main argument of Apple Silicon processors over Intel is the higher performance vs. power consumption.

Now, third-party apps is another matter. While developers will be able to make current apps compatible in the ARM architecture thanks to Rosetta 2, there doesn’t seem to be a way in reverse. That is, the apps that are created specifically for the new processors will not work on Mac with Intel.

The superiority of Apple’s processors over Intel’s is evident, judging by the claims made by the company

Unless the developer decides to create a specific version for Intel. Which can be tricky, since devs often optimize resources and focus on growing platforms and not vice versa. Small or modest studio apps won’t have much incentive to create new app versions for Intel. It’s more logical to take advantage of this deck breakdown to focus entirely on Apple Silicon and try to get ahead of other established competitors.

Between Apple and developers, it is clear that the latter will be the fastest push towards the new platform. Nor can we neglect the value of a platform like the Mac with Intel, which currently has about 100 or 120 million base units installed. Users who will continue to need software.

The big question: buy an Intel Mac now or wait for Apple Silicon

With all this on the table, it’s time to decide what to do. Apple certainly exposes itself to an Osborne effect that we discussed a few weeks ago. Something that occurs when a company announces a new, higher-generation product long before its commercial availability. The user prefers to wait for the new equipment and the current models begin to stop selling, being able put the company in financial trouble. Luckily for Apple, the company is in an enviable situation.

In technology, it is often said that if you can wait for a new product, it is convenient to wait. But If you need something right now, it is better to buy now. There are two options on the table:

Your equipment works perfectly and you have no need to change it for a few years. The decision is simple: wait. By the time you need to renew it, the Apple Silicon Macs will be settled and the developers will have modified almost all the apps. Not to mention the innovations that will be ready to enjoy.

Your Mac can’t take it anymore. You need to renew equipment as soon as possible, because also your workflows require a reliable environment that gives you confidence. In this case, the best option is renew now Or wait for one of the latest Intel-based Mac models to come in the coming months.

Opting for a Mac with Intel will now give confidence to those who need to have it for professional reasons, giving them time to see how teams operate with Apple Silicon

This last case is the most complicated, because it is the one that generates the most confidence in the short term, but it has a more uncertain future due to the support of the software. Here we can adopt different strategies, such as acquiring a basic model now to sell it later. So when we find one with an Apple processor that best suits the outlay will be less.

Another option is to look for a second-hand equipment but more modern than the one we have now. To help us overcome the first months or years of uncertainty until we see things more clearly and let’s choose a Mac with ARM (these machines can be valuable, since they will still be able to run Windows through Bootcamp). 24 months of transition to Macs with Apple Silicon is not that long, in relative terms.

What is clear is that Macs with an Apple Silicon processor and ARM architecture are a reality. Now it is the professional or home user who must make a decision according to your current and future needs.