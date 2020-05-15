In The English Court They are celebrating Internet Week, with a wide variety of offers on all kinds of products. Today we will talk about televisions, since you can enjoy discounts up to 50% if you buy before May 18.

Set up a movie theater in your living room with devices from Samsung, Panasonic and Philips, which exceed 65 inches diagonal. If you are looking a 4K TV with Smart TV to download your favorite applications, Do not miss this opportunity.

Samsung QE75Q60R 75 ″

The Korean device has the largest screen in this selection, an impressive 75 inches diagonal with 4K resolution. It also incorporates a artificial intelligence which will improve the image and sound in real time. You can ask for help from Bixby, Samsung’s virtual assistant, but also supports Google Assistant.

Thanks to technology Quantum dot promises to reproduce the full range of colors in a scene, whatever the brightness level. It also comes with Ambient Mode, you will have the possibility to use it as a great photo frame to decorate your living room. Of course, it comes with the Smart tv Samsung, with which you can enjoy services such as Netflix and HBO.

Panasonic 65GX810E 65 ″

The Panasonic television has a huge 65-inch panel and 4K resolution. It comes with HDR technology and is compatible with different standards, such as HDR10 + and Dolby Vision. It also promises immersive sound under the protection of Dolby Atmos.

Panasonic has introduced a technology called Bright Plus HDR, which guarantees detailed images in 4K resolution. Also, thanks to the work of the HCX processor, the colors will remain faithful, both in the brightest and darkest scenes. Now it can be yours with a 50% discount.

Philips 70PUS730412 70 ″ € 799

We end with one of the Philips televisions, which comes with 70 inches diagonal and again 4K resolution. It’s compatible with HDR10 +, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Inside, the Philips P5 processor that promises a cinematic image and sound. Thanks to Natural Motion processing you will obtain the maximum realism and will distinguish the details in the darkest scenes.

It also has Ambilight, which will light up the room creating a content-like environment that you are viewing. Android TV It will allow you to download applications such as Netflix, Disney + or Prime Video, and it also comes with the Google Assistant integrated. If you don’t think about it too much, you can buy it with a 43% discount.

These are offers available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

