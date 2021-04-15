Buy a bracelet other than the Mi Band? Xiaomi’s wearable has been the best-selling for 4 years in a row

Xiaomi has been leading the wearable market for 4 years with its quantifying bracelet and the Mi Band 6 promises to repeat the record sales figures of its predecessors.

Taking advantage of the recent release of the Mi Band 6 on the market, Xiaomi has taken out its chest in its social networks reminding all its competitors that its quantifying bracelet is the best-selling worldwide for the fourth consecutive year.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6, another guaranteed best-seller

Xiaomi has managed to dominate the wearable market for the last four years thanks to the Mi Band 2,3,4 and 5 that have broken sales records year after year thanks to its great value for money and the fact that each new version does not increase its cost compared to the previous one, with a price of about 20-30 euros, which encourages users to get the most current model.

Why the Xiaomi Mi Band is still the queen of smart bracelets

Another of the great reasons for the success of the Mi Band is that it is an attractive product for all types of users from athletes to people who just want to take care of themselves a little more.

A few weeks ago, the American giant presented the sixth generation of the Mi Band family, a Xiaomi Mi Band 6 It has everything it takes to repeat the success of its predecessors.

#MiSmartBand Series = No. 1 best-selling wearable band in the world for four years running! Stay #OneStepAhead and lead a better life with # MiSmartBand6! pic.twitter.com/2h9K097MPP – Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) April 13, 2021

This new version of the Xiaomi quantifier bracelet has a 1.56-inch AMOLED screen, 50% larger than the Mi Band 5 that had a 1.1-inch panel, which has a 450 nits max brightness, more than enough to see it in full sunlight without any problem. This causes the screen of the Mi Band 6 to occupy almost the entire front of the device, thus disappearing the upper and lower frames.

The other great novelty of this new version of the sports bracelet of the Chinese brand is that they have added new training modes, being able to choose between a total of 30 sports activities such as running, cycling or swimming, for which this device is still waterproof and submersible up to 50 meters.

This Mi Band 6 in addition to monitoring our physical activity and monitoring pulse and sleep, incorporates the monitoring of the percentage of oxygen in the blood and the measurement of the quality of our breathing when sleeping, something really useful if you suffer from some kind of sleep disorder.

Another of the strengths of this Mi Band 6 is its autonomy, as it promises up to 14 days of battery and includes a battery saving mode and a magnetic charger just like the one on the Mi Band 5.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: all the changes between the bracelets

This Xiaomi Mi Band 6 already It is for sale in importers such as AliExpress where we can get it by about 35 euros, although if you wait a little sure you can get it cheaper.

