Buxism and stress in times of pandemic

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

Contrary to what was believed, bruxism is not caused by any parasites, affects between 70% of the population and now, due to the pandemic and the increase in problems related to stress and uncertainty, these figures are on the rise.

The bruxism is the involuntary habit of clenching or grinding tooth structures without functional purposes and can cause from headaches or ear pain to problems in the muscles of the jaw and neck. There are two types of bruxism: central (tightening) and eccentric (rubbing); and this problem can be nocturnal or diurnal.

In general, the nocturnal bruxomaniac patient is not aware of the problem, and it is the bed or roommates, who hear the sounds of the teeth, or the dentist, who observes the destruction of the enamel and dentin, who usually notice to the person affected by the existence of bruxism.

As detailed in the dentist Ivan Malagon, one of the most prestigious dentists in our country and an expert in invisible orthodontics (Invisalign and Spark): “Due to the pandemic, the numbers of suffering from stress, anxiety, insomnia and related problems are increasing. In addition to this, bad postures in teleworking also influence the increase in this ailment. The idea that the tension in the daily rhythm affects the problem of grinding the teeth is common, although this generally occurs in patients who have a bad alignment in their teeth and / or in their bite, which makes it difficult for the game to function properly. that the jaw has to do to open and close, degenerating into other types of problems, such as bruxism. In this case, as on other occasions, the alignment of our teeth is very important and exerts a fundamental pillar in our health ”.

Although for the moment the real origin of this problem is unknown dental health, most experts say that the fundamental reasons that are shuffled when this habit begins are:

Anxiety and stress Depression Earache (due in part to the structures of the temporomandibular joint being very close to the external auditory canal and to being able to perceive pain in a different place from its source, which is called referred pain) Eating disorders Headache Sensitivity to things Hot, cold, or sweet teeth Insomnia Jaw pain or swelling

In addition to solving the problem with anti-stress therapies, the dental treatment is key– Some people may benefit from an occlusal adjustment or bite pattern. The places that may be generating a bad coupling between the teeth are then carved.

Treatment may also include elimination of harmful contacts between some teeth to stabilize the bite. In cases where the problem is so severe that it causes damage to the teeth, the affected person can be helped with a splint or dental guard that prevents the upper and lower teeth from contacting each other during periods of nocturnal bruxism.

“It is important that this problem is detected as soon as possible to prevent it from going to more and let’s put an end to the health of our teeth and the disorders that this will produce in the future in our body, since teeth and their health directly affect the rest of the organs of our body. Performing postural correction exercises, following healthy eating habits, and regular physical activity to reduce stress and avoid bruxism is important.

In addition to this, it is essential that a professional analyze the case, because a good treatment is essential to solve an increasingly common problem ”, concludes the doctor.