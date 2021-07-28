Button sees “important” a talk between Hamilton and Verstappen

The 2021 F1 championship fight between Hamilton and Verstappen reached its hottest point – so far – in the Silverstone race, when a touch from Mercedes on the first lap sent Red Bull slamming into the defense of tires.

Verstappen had to be transferred to a hospital while Hamilton was able to continue and, despite a ten-second penalty, he won the race in front of his audience.

The two drivers will meet for the first time again this week at the Hungaroring circuit, the scene of the Hungarian Grand Prix in the framework of a claim by Red Bull for the FIA ​​to review the sanction imposed on the seven-time world champion.

Button, who shared a team with Hamilton at McLaren for three seasons (2010, 2011 and 2012), has no doubt that the duel between the two protagonists for the 2021 crown of the 1 will continue for the remainder of the current campaign.

“It’s going to be a fight from here on, which is good for us who watch it, but if it’s good for them, I don’t know!” Button said on Britain’s Sky Sports F1.

“Emotions are running high, these are two of the best drivers who have ever driven an F1 car and there are going to be fists in the next races,” added the Briton.

However, Button has no doubts that it is necessary that Hamilton Y Verstappen they sit down to talk about what happened in order to face future battles on the track.

“We just have to hope it’s done the right way. I think after this race (at Silverstone) I hope they discuss it, that’s the important thing for me, that these drivers understand what happened, talk about it and move on, and then they can fight properly without gloves, “concluded Button.

This weekend’s Formula 1 event in Hungary will mark the last before the category enters a European summer break until the end of August.