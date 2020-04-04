The British will race alongside Lando Norris in the virtual Vietnam GP

The race, despite the event’s name, will be in Melbourne

Jenson Button returns to Formula 1 alongside McLaren … virtually. The Briton will return to the category temporarily to run the virtual Vietnam GP, which will actually take place in Albert Park, home of the Australian GP.

Button will return to Formula 1 again, having done so at the 2017 Monaco GP to replace Fernando Alonso who was on his first Indianapolis adventure. However, his return tomorrow will be somewhat different.

The British who left the Grand Circus after the 2016 season will compete with McLaren and with Lando Norris the Vietnam GP of the virtual Formula 1 championship. A race that despite its name will be held in Melbourne because the official game of the queen category It does not yet have the Hanoi circuit in its software.

This will be the second round of the championship. Recall that the first ended with victory for the Chinese Guanyu Zhou. The connection played a trick on Lando Norris who had to re-engage the group midway through the test.

Button will compete behind the screen against several drivers who make up the current Formula 1 grid. Among them: Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, George Russell, Nicholas Latifi, Alexander Albon and Antonio Giovinazzi. He asks the young litter for a little “mercy” in his virtual debut.

So I’ve been roped in to taking part in the next Virtual Grand Prix this Sunday Live on @ SkySportsF1. Should be a good laugh, take it easy on this newbie @ GeorgeRussell63 @landonorris @Charles_Leclerc @NicholasLatifi @alex_albon # f1 #everyracelive # skysportsf1 #melbourne pic.twitter.com/0O0FiWwEUV

– Jenson Button (@JensonButton) April 3, 2020

The race is held this Sunday, April 5, at 9:00 p.m. CEST. It will last approximately an hour and a half and can be followed on Formula 1’s official YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels. A classification will be played and then a 28-lap race.

Cricket champion Ben Stokes will also race; former driver Johnny Herbert, driver Anthony Davidson and other young motorsport talents such as Christian Lundgaard, Louis Delétraz and Pietro Fittipaldi.

