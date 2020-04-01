The coronavirus is causing losses for the teams

Karun Chandhok shares opinion with the British; Ralf Schumacher suggested the idea to Lewis Hamilton

The coronavirus is wreaking havoc in Formula 1 and with the inability to play the GPs normally, teams are currently losing money. That is why they may be forced to cut pilots’ salaries temporarily. However, Jenson Button, 2009 world champion, doubts that everyone will accept something like this.

The British think that those pilots with the highest salary will not be willing to give up part of that money even if they are not doing their job normally due to the situation worldwide.

“It is complicated. There are six or seven pilots making a lot, a lot, a lot of money. If you have been offered a contract with that amount of money, reject it and say that you are going to receive less money to help the team … It should happen, but the way to thinking about the drivers is very different, “he said on the British Sky F1 chain.

Another former Formula 1 driver, in this case Karun Chandhok, shares Button’s opinion. For him, the logical thing would be that they only receive a payment for the work they do and not for the one they don’t.

“If you look at it from the driver’s point of view, if they don’t run the 22 races that are stipulated in their contract, there would be a reason to say that they should be paid less. I’m sure they don’t see it that way and their reps don’t either, but I think that at this point everyone has to look for the good of the team, “he explained.

However, although he defends that the pilots may not agree to lower the salary, he believes that none would say no if the head of the team asks him to. Finally, one of his interests is to be on the best possible terms with his team for the future.

“If Guenther Steiner goes and tells his pilots that they are going to receive less money from sponsors and promoters and that he needs them to cooperate a little, I cannot see the pilots saying no,” he said to finish.

