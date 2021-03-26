Butterfly Trend Did it look better in 2000 or now?

It seems that 2000 has returned and brought the butterflies with it!

Ungaro’s top from Mariah carey Y Salma Hayek. The first one that wore this top fantasy was Mariah. The great pop diva dared to wear this garment 22 years ago, in the late nineties.

But it was not the only one. Salma Hayek he also wore it on a photo shoot. And how good it was for the Mexican!

Dua Lipa She swept the red carpet at the 2021 Grammys with an impressive Versace outfit, crowning herself as one of the most sensual and beautiful of the night. But, everything seems to indicate that her spectacular outfit was inspired.

Butterfly necklaces are back in fashion. Jennifer garner in her iconic striped dress, complete with the butterfly necklace, for the movie If I Were 30.

Kendall jenner she wore an expensive necklace, which was adorned with a butterfly covered with tourmaline and more than 400 pink sapphires.

Christina Aguilera the Versace dress at the 42nd Grammys.

Dua Lipa She was inspired by this pure rhinestone fashion to celebrate her great time at the 2021 Grammys.

In the same way, Billy porter was inspired by the fake tattoos worn by Salma Hayek 20 years ago how she replaced jewelry.

Salma Hayek at the 1998 MTV Awards. That beautiful strapless black dress caused a trend.

Wonderful Moschino’s dress that resembles the wings of the butterflies that she wore Zendaya in Sydney.

The beautiful Nickelodeon actress Miranda Cosgrove she had already worn a dress with a similar print for a premiere.

Mariah carey is a lover of butterflies. She showed off several jewels of this theme at events. This is the first time that he wore the beautiful insect on a red carpet.

Halsey with voluminous floral dress by Marc Jacobs, combined with hoops and a butterfly ring.

in 2002 Britney Spears She presented “Crossroads”, her first film, at Cannes, dressed very chic in a nude dress with embroidered butterflies.

REX Features / Shutterstock / The Grosby Group

Gigi hadid at the MET party with a Versace dress with multicolored crystals that resembles a butterfly.