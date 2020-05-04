It is over, the rumors of half a year ago have been fulfilled. With today’s launch of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro model, Apple officially stop selling keyboards with the butterfly mechanism they saw the light with the first 12-inch MacBook in 2015. It has been five years of updates and several generations that have failed to please users.

The keyboard was born with the idea of reduce key travel (the space that they travel when they are pressed) to a minimum expression, and also to improve stability to increase our writing speed. With less traveling, the computer could be thinner and lighter or at least leave more room for a bigger battery. It’s what Apple has always done: Find ways to make your devices lose weight and thickness.

The keyboards with butterfly mechanism will be remembered for not having survived user feedback or various improvements

The problem of these keyboards arose with their use at a massive level: although it was a relative small percentage of the total units, several of them gave errors that forced them to make a computer change. Keys clogged up by debris leaking inside, noise that was very loud in some generations … not even the addition of a rubber membrane in the third generation or a replacement program could help.

In the end, and with the initiative of Apple that began to listen more to users, the company decided to bring the design of the Magic Keyboard to all its laptops. It has been a transition of just five months, started by the 16-inch MacBook Pro and finished today. In that time period, the entire MacBook notebook range has been renewed. It is noted that Apple has wanted to remove the butterfly mechanism as quickly as possible.

A stumbling block in future plans for Apple keyboards?

There are those who say, and it is not unreasonable, that the keyboards with a butterfly mechanism were an attempt to preamble to the arrival of completely flat keyboards, without traveling, with some kind of haptic system that would give us a physical response in the fingers. Over the years we have seen several experiments on this in the form of patents, which went as far as turning those keyboards into screens that would fit like a glove into folding tablets.

However, the return of the Magic Keyboard has made it clear in Cupertino that users want physical keyboards with a good response. At least until they find an entirely tactile keyboard that causes a very similar sensation, which at the moment seems complicated seeing that even the iPad has earned its own Magic Keyboard. Perhaps this has forced Apple to change course in its original plans?

Right now the Magic Keyboard is everywhere: desktop Macs, laptops, iPad Pro … the attention of the users has been clear: better not to evolve that keyboard until it is very clear that it works properly.

Share



New MacBook Pro Launch Says Goodbye to Butterfly Keyboards