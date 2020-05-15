Despite the fact that the future of the antihero is still uncertain, Marvel knows he is too important a character to let go of, so they are already analyzing their options to incorporate it into the MCU, so it is rumored that the character will have a small restart in its third installment and Vanessa will return in ‘Deadpool 4’.

Vanessa de Morena Baccarin has become a key player in the life of ‘Deadpool’ and although this died at the beginning of the second film, at the end of it it was revealed that the antihero had been able to revive it thanks to a device that allowed him to travel through time and change history, so it was thought that he would be part of the third installment, but apparently it will not be so.

According to sources from the portal, We Got This Covered, Marvel does not want ‘Deadpool 3’ to be full of characters that appeared in the first two installments, since they want to separate the character from his past with Fox, so Vanessa would not appear in the film, however, they do plan to include it once Deadpool is already placed within the MCU.

Following the humor that the character has always managed, according to sources Marvel wants to do a reboot of the story, but Deadpool would be aware that he has been introduced to a new universe, so none of his previous friends and acquaintances will recognize him, so Vanessa will have no idea who he is and Wade Wilson will have to do everything possible to get her back, but this will be up to a fourth installment.

Thus, Kevin Feige will give all the characters that appeared in the films produced under the Fox label a break, in order to establish the character within the MCU, however, it is still unknown if Deadpool will continue to manage the same profile Or if the studio will take away its essence to adapt it to the parameters it handles, something that would undoubtedly be a serious mistake on the part of the company.

In this way it was revealed that Vanessa will return in ‘Deadpool 4’, Let’s hope that Wade does not lose his head for not seeing his girlfriend in the third installment and plunges himself into a deep depression, just as he did in his second film, for now we hope that Ryan Reynolds and Marvel agree. And we don’t have to wait four years to see the new production of the antihero.