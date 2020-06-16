Colombian singer Karol G has impressed us by wearing a black leather micro outfit that leaves much of your anatomy uncovered.

Karol G He announced several weeks ago that he would get in shape taking advantage of the time at home, and boy, has he succeeded, the results are obvious.

It turns out that the girlfriend of Anuel AA He has done very well with his exercise routines, which include squats and aerobic exercises, which have greatly toned his legs, as can be seen in the image.

We had already seen her with her new figure at the concert she gave from her house, in which she appeared with a mini denim shorts and a top, in a most urban and chic look.

On that same occasion, Karol G He brought out a side that we did not know, his love for rock, which he seems to want to demonstrate in this image.

In dark glasses, a black leather jacket, and jean mini shorts, this is how he looks Karol G in this image that without a doubt has left lelo to Anuel AA and that caused the reaction of Yanet García and the international model Winnie Harllow.