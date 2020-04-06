Puerto Rican singer Nicky Jam published a photo of the most particular on his Instagram and broke it on social networks. But what a gosh for God!

April 06, 20209: 23 AM

The Puerto Rican singer Nicky Jam He published a photo of the most particular on his Instagram and broke it on social networks. But what a gosh for God!

It seems that the interpreter of “The lover” can not stand very well these days at home, and a series of most entertaining content has been released.

From dances with her family on the Tik Tok network, to covering Adele with the voice of Mickey Mouse, walking on the Instagram of Nicky JamIt is very, very fun.

This time, he published a photograph in which he makes a funny face and his face looks, well, a little strange.

But take a look at the photograph yourself and draw your own conclusions about it …Nicky, Take off that face!

.