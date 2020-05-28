This superhero franchise may already be in the hands of Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson at the helm, but being far from the DCEU timeline, there is still the possibility that the previous interpreter will return to continue with the story that he left unfinished. . Reports confirm that Warner would boost Ben Affleck’s return as Batman, as you can see in these comments on Twitter.

In order to understand this story it is necessary to know that the AT&T company owns Warner Bros. and they are interested in seeing the return of the Oscar winner as the Knight of the Night. Originally ‘Justice League’ was going to have a sequel where Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello) would be the villain to beat, continuing the post-credit scene.

And while the actor has been reluctant to return due to poor film acceptance, with all the Snyder Cut movement, he may be able to change his mind. Fans managed to get WB to give Zack Snyder, the original director of ‘Justice League’ the green light, to finish his story and be released in 2021 by HBO Max.

Now, the rumor is that Warner would drive the return of Ben Affleck as Batman. under pressure from AT&T. Once the rumors of this story came out, Twitter went wild and the telecommunications company took notice and began to respond in such a way that this already seems like an almost confirmed fact.

Who knows what the future holds? Who knows who will answer the call? 🦇 pic.twitter.com/F7ZEw7agjn – AT&T (@ATT) May 22, 2020

We’re full of surprises. 💙 pic.twitter.com/sEbrNvWV9f – AT&T (@ATT) May 24, 2020

It only remains to wait to see if Affleck agrees with the idea of ​​becoming part of this universe again, more now that it seems to have a second wind, but this does not imply that it is a success, that is to say, commercial sure, but it is missing that fans are happy with the product that Snyder delivers and for that there is still time.