“But do you have time for all of that?”

Diners who come to First dates in search of love often ask that their date have tastes similar to theirs, and this Tuesday it was the music that united Marta and Jacobo.

The first to arrive was the Madrilenian, who commented in his presentation that “my dream is to be something great in music, go to the Grammy gala and get one for Best Electronic Album or Urban Trap “.

But what left Carlos Sobera speechless were the multitude of professions that the Madrilenian exercised at the same time: “I am a DJ producer, singer of urban trap, lawyer and professional tennis referee”.

Carlos Sobera and Jacobo, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

“But what are you telling me!” Exclaimed the presenter, who added: “Do you have time for all that?”. Jacobo replied that he did, but Sobera asked him to write everything down on a coaster for his date, Marta, to see.

The Barcelona woman began her presentation singing: “I am half a singer, I am in the process, I have a journey, but I have not taken the step that I would like, to be a professional and have a team. Before I sang pop and now reggaeton, “he said.

Marta went to the table where Jacobo was waiting for her to have dinner and continue talking about her favorite subject, music. “I’m a lawyer by day and a trap singer by night”, the Madrilenian explained.

But Marta’s great performance came when, with the excuse of going to the bathroom, she prepared everything to sing live one of her songs to Jacobo: “Good thing you don’t need auto-tune”, stated the DJ.

Marta, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

“If you are a woman in the world of music, you face many impediments, talent is put aside and you hear that, if you are good, you can, “commented the Barcelona woman.”What matters is a physicist, contacts … not the talent but the money you have and the people you meet, today is like that, “he added.

After some photos in the photo booth, Jacobo stated that “I would like to have a second date with Marta because we have lacked many things to talk about, both about music and the rest. “The young woman also wanted to meet again” and get to know us better. “

Jacobo and Marta, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET