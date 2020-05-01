Buster’s Mal Heart it’s one of those tapes you never heard of but one day it just appears on Netflix and you decide to play it, to see if you are surprised or disappointed. We will tell you something: from here you will not leave unsatisfied. This independent work of 2016 is a surreal mystery thriller that mixes different genres and has one of the best performances by Rami Malek before being internationally acclaimed.

Released in the Toronto International Film Festival, the film presents the story of a man who is nicknamed “Buster ”, who lives on the run from the police in a town where he survives by entering empty houses in the middle of winter in order to survive. In his short breaks he makes calls to radio programs where he talks about how the world would change at a time like consequence of a conspiracy. However, as we get to know him, we see that he has visions of the past, where he was a “normal” man with a family life.

Through those flashbacks We can learn more about Malek’s character and see how through his hatred and disinterest in his work and an encounter with a complex individual who believes in conspiracy theories, they change his life forever.

The story seems too simple: a lost man remembers his past and everything that went wrong, but thanks to the script and direction of Sarah Adina Smith, the story goes much further with decisions that, although they seem strange, fit perfectly with the world of the character. That is, using fantastic and surreal elements, the world of Buster confuses us and casts doubt on our own judgment or the perspective we have on the character.

On the other hand, Rami Malek He does a brilliant job in this leading role (taking almost the entire film by himself) and although the whole vibe has a very Mr. Robot, dealing with different realities far from each other, he manages to separate himself from that by creating an independent and distant character from what we have seen before with nuances that go from dark to light, while confusing the viewer. At one point he seems calm and human and at the other completely separated from the others (in fact we dare to say that it is his best performance to date, even better than in Bohemian Rhapsody). On the other hand, his face and image fit perfectly with each of the scenarios, which are key for us to understand how the individual’s mind works, just like music.

Taking psychological dramas like Mr. Nobody or even Richard Ayoade’s The Double as examples, Buster’s Mal Heart plays with human depression, the search for something fantastic and loneliness within despair, something that is undoubtedly different from what we usually find in the cinema. His arrival on the platforms will undoubtedly mean an increase in his cult status and makes us wish that Malek opts for more works of this type or that directors like Adina Smith have more spaces to tell these stories that we need so much.

And as we already mentioned, you can find it on Netflix … for now.