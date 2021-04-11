Buster Posey released a perfect shot to put the runner out

The receiver of the San Francisco Giants, Buster posey, made one of the most exciting shots of the season MLB 2021.

Through the game of the San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies, Raminel Tapia tried to steal the gold glove base, Buster posey, which you must be regretting.

Although Buster posey did not participate in the 2020 season of the MLBIt doesn’t mean that runners are doing their thing on the pads, this video is a great proof of that.

Here the video:

The Human NFT, @ BusterPosey. # SFGiants pic.twitter.com/p46yvTKNty – SFGiants (@SFGiants) April 10, 2021

There is no doubt that this has been one of the best receivers that has gone through the MLBWe’re talking about a three-time World Series champion, regular-season MVP, batting title, six-time all-star, rookie of the year, and four silver bats.

However, he is already 34 years old and has been flirting with retirement, is a free agent at the end of the 2022 season and anything can happen.